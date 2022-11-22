Read full article on original website
Related
pdjnews.com
M-O FFA success at AFR District Speech Contest
TheAmericanFarmersandRanchers (AFR) Cooperative is an organization that supports our state’s rural population and agricultural industry. Beginning with the membership services organization Oklahoma Farmers Union in 1905, AFR’s history is rich with culture. The AFR Youth Program holds activities across the state that encourage the youth of Oklahoma to be leaders of the next generation. These…
pdjnews.com
Producers encouraged to mitigate risk, take advantage of drought relief
Welcome rains have fallen across the state in recent weeks, but much of Oklahoma is still in a drought. Oklahoma State University Extension has rounded up the following drought relief funding channels that are currently available to producers and noted some of the most important drought policies in effect during this challenging season. • Water availability Hauling water for livestock –…
pdjnews.com
Questions to ask before buying hay
Winter is coming and hay inventories are low. Given the current situation it can come as a relief to just find hay to purchase. In 2022 many of us in Oklahoma find ourselves making hay purchases from out of state that are not the typical harvested forages we use in Oklahoma. Regardless of the hay source you are considering, ask the following questions and consider the following before making…
pdjnews.com
‘I’d rather be fishin’...’
Keystone Lake: Elevation is 5 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 46°F and murky. Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Smallmouth slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits around rocks. Bass, Striped, Bass, Striped Hybrid excellent on jigs, shad, spinnerbaits, spoons around below the dam. Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel slow on punch bait, shad, shrimp around main lake. …
Comments / 0