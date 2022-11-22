Read full article on original website
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
kpel965.com
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas. But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.
cohaitungchi.com
Top 5 Places to Visit for a Fun Night Out in Lafayette
Lafayette has a thriving nightlife scene with loads of native gems providing reside music, drinks, and good firm. Right here’s an inventory of Lafayette venues that will help you calm down and unwind within the night. Blue Moon Saloon & Guesthouse. Downtown Lafayette’s Blue Moon Saloon & Guesthouse is...
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
kvol1330.com
Wonderland Performing Arts offers Holiday Camps for Children and Teens
A local music theater is hosting holiday camps for kids. The Wonderland Performing Arts will hold workshops in December that will teach children and teens acting lessons, musical theater, and dance. The holiday camps are for children ages 7 to 11 years old. There will be arts and crafts, songs, dancing, and food.
theadvocate.com
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
999ktdy.com
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along Louisiana highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
Hands Down the Best Chicken Nuggets in Lafayette
The Popeye's chicken nuggets, 8 out of every 10 people in Acadiana had no idea the fast food chain served them.
Residential fire on Avalon Road
Lafayette firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Avalon Rd.
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral
Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
Comedian who kept Baton Rouge audiences laughing during visits to L’Auberge recovers from stroke
Sinbad, a beloved comedian who visited Baton Rouge's L'Auberge Casino multiple times to perform a stand up comedy routine that was a hit among capital area audiences is reportedly recovering from a stroke that left him unable to walk.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
38-Year-Old Aaron Nathan Washington Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 190 and LA 104 on Wednesday.
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
