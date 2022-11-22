ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Top 5 Places to Visit for a Fun Night Out in Lafayette

Lafayette has a thriving nightlife scene with loads of native gems providing reside music, drinks, and good firm. Right here’s an inventory of Lafayette venues that will help you calm down and unwind within the night. Blue Moon Saloon & Guesthouse. Downtown Lafayette’s Blue Moon Saloon & Guesthouse is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Wonderland Performing Arts offers Holiday Camps for Children and Teens

A local music theater is hosting holiday camps for kids. The Wonderland Performing Arts will hold workshops in December that will teach children and teens acting lessons, musical theater, and dance. The holiday camps are for children ages 7 to 11 years old. There will be arts and crafts, songs, dancing, and food.
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Pleas From Frustrated Members of Lafayette Disabled Community Over Handicapped Parking Spaces Go Viral

Members of the local disabled community absolutely hate parking in designated handicapped parking spaces. Well, maybe not every member, but I'm willing to bet many of them would agree with the trade-off proposed by one Lafayette father who went viral for his plea to those who illegally park in spaces that are reserved for disabled members of our community—especially his children.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA

