Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
This will go down as one of the more iconic moments on the hit show, whether O'Neal likes it or not.
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing
Xavier McDaniel needed to make one last-minute phone call to Patrick Ewing before signing with the Boston Celtics. The post Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Charles Barkley is done with Patrick Beverley provoking people, warning him about getting hit if he keeps messing around.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.
Yardbarker
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
ESPN’s Jay Williams calls for harsh punishment against Patrick Beverley
Patrick Beverley was ejected from Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns after he shoved Deandre Ayton in the back, and ESPN analyst Jay Williams feels the veteran guard should face significant disciplinary action from the NBA. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers...
NBA announces significant discipline for Patrick Beverley
The NBA on Thursday announced some significant discipline for Patrick Beverley. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game after giving a forceful, blindside shove to Deandre Ayton (video here). Some people were calling for harsh discipline for Beverley, and the NBA responded accordingly. The league announced...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson no longer involved with The Match, producer says
The Match is headed home for the holidays, but one founding member won’t be there to celebrate. According to longtime friend and Match executive producer Bryan Zuriff, Phil Mickelson is no longer involved with the made-for-TV event. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But...
