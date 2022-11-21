Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill to Open Eustis Location

Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill , the popular Florida-based small chain, will soon be opening in Eustis , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 12 East Magnolia Ave , near Roma Pizza and Chris’s Place.

“It’ll be around 10,000 square feet,” Owner Morgan Cook tells What Now Orlando . “It’s got a downstairs area and two upstairs lofts, a beautiful location. There will be outdoor seating as well—the city of Eustis is absolutely amazing.”

When asked to elaborate on Eustis as a good location for local restaurant owner, Cook says “Eustis is not afraid of growth while making sure that they maintain that down-home feel. We really like how everyone knows everybody, it’s easy to get in touch with people.”

And what can readers expect from Lollygaggers’ menu?

“We’re known for our wings. We have daily specials that really get everybody intrigued—people are always texting me ‘what’s the special?’ if I don’t post them online on time. Our burgers are fantastic, always fresh—but what’s nice about this Eustis location is that we’re going to be our first Lollygaggers location with steak options.”

Readers can expect the upcoming Eustis location to open its doors in early 2023.

Photo: Official

