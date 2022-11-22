Read full article on original website
Related
The Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead
Cast your minds back to the summer of 2020. (It feels like a long time ago, we know.) One of the projects proposed during those uncertain times was a female-driven spinoff to Disney’s hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie would have starred The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie, and was supposedly an “original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland.”
Disney Is Making ‘Princess Diaries 3’
The much-loved Princess Diaries series is coming back, after more than a decade of inactivity. This will be the third film in the franchise, following 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. As of the moment, the key member of the original cast — Anne Hathaway — is not confirmed to reappear in this sequel. But she is definitely interested.
‘Fast X’ Will Reportedly Be One of the Most Expensive Movies Ever Made
The Fast & Furious saga has come a long way from chronicling the adventures of a bunch of Los Angeles street racers. Now Fast movies involve epic globe-trotting adventures, spies, endless chases, and even cars in space. And all that spectacle adds up. According to a report in TheWrap, the...
Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Aren’t Stars
Sooooo ... don’t expect Quentin Tarantino to direct a Marvel movie anytime soon. Not that you would have. Tarantino has, with very few exceptions, only ever made original movies. (Jackie Brown was based on an Elmore Leonard novel; that is his only adaptation to date.) But if you’re curious about Tarantino’s feelings about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can find them on the new episode of the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Doja Cat Panics After Realizing She Can’t Change Her Twitter Name From ‘Christmas,’ Elon Musk Responds
Doja Cat is in panic mode after finding out she can't change her name on Twitter from "Christmas," which got a response from new Twitter owner Elon Musk. After recently making her Twitter name "Christmas" and changing her avatar and background image to a photo that reads "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," Doja Cat realized she was unable to fix the apparent joke early this morning (Nov. 10). She expressed her frustration on Twitter.
IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’
Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
Disney Theme Parks Adding Inclusive Dolls in Wheelchairs to It’s a Small World Ride
Disney is continuing its mission to be more inclusive by adding dolls in wheelchairs to the company's iconic It's a Small World ride at Disneyland. Los Angeles-based CNN correspondent Natasha Chen announced the ride update in a tweet Friday (Nov. 11). "Disneyland unveiled two brand new dolls *in wheelchairs* this...
North Dakota’s Most Popular Reality TV Show In 2022
It's addicting; reality TV is an escape from the reality of our own lives. We get to peer into the chaotic ways others live and see all of their drama unfold. We laugh, we smile, we even cry with some of these reality TV stars. We're invested in reality TV shows, but... ever wonder which shows we are MOST invested in?
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0