Winter Garden, FL

Chick’N’Cone to Open Winter Garden Location

By Paul Soto
 3 days ago

The national fried chicken and waffles chain Chick’N’Cone will soon be opening a new Winter Garden location, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 1 6016 New Independence Parkway , within Suite 110, near Home State Brewing Co. and Filigree Coffee.

A simple fast-casual concept, Chick’N’Cone serves four primary dishes—the Chick’N’Cone (“Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It’s truly #SoCluckinGood”, according to the company website), along with a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, and a chicken bowl.

Customers may choose from six sauces such as cinna-maple, yell-BBQ, BBQ, Kickin’ Ranch, Buffalo Blue, and Peri Peri. In way of sides, customers can order cajun-seasoned corn, cajun-seasoned fries, and mac & cheese.

What Now Orlando reached out to franchisee Dave Sooklal to inquire about the restaurant space and potential opening dates, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Given that the upcoming location will be the brand’s central Florida debut, curious foodies will have to travel to Fort Lauderdale if they want to try the growing brand before its Winter Garden grand opening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktXUw_0jK805eM00
Photo: Official


Orlando, FL
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

