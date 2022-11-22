Read full article on original website
How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS
This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
All Types of POST Requests With API Tester
Post requests are the most common types of requests that we perform on the internet and it is very useful in our day-to-day work life. These methods are those which are used to transfer data from a web browser to the server. In this article, I will teach you how to test post requests using API Tester mobile app.
Privacy protection and how Nym can help
In this article, I’ll make an overview of what I’ve learned from Alexis Roussel, the COO of Nym, who read the lecture “Nym technologies and how they protect your privacy” for Shipyard Academy students on November, 10. Privacy and who needs it. Privacy is a broad...
Print Media is NOT Dead
Many view printers as a relic of a bygone era, not nearly as useful as they used to be with the rise of screens. Why print something when you can just pull it up on your phone or your computer? Many are underestimating how prevalent and important printed paper still is. Printed paper has been proven to encourage longer attention spans in readers as well as stronger working memory as compared to screens. 29 lab studies found that readers learn more and hold on to information longer when reading from a printed piece of paper than from a screen.
How to do API Caching with Dio and Hive in Flutter
Caching basically is the process of storing the response from a request on-device storage to avoid frequent network requests to the API or any other resource on the internet. You might already use CachedNetworkImage in Flutter to avoid multiple network requests for loading images in your flutter app. This helps users by saving the mobile data and also reduces the requests made to your server for the same resource which was loaded before.
6 Best Python Programming Books Ranked by Reviews
Programming is more than just typing a few words into a computer. It’s a massive process that requires the knowledge of its own languages. Python is one of these languages, and its use is becoming more widespread each day. As computers become more advanced, companies make use of Python to assist in managing the modern world. On top of it being found in many popular websites, services, and even video games, Python is also used for extremely complex purposes like machine learning and data science. As a result, there is a massive demand for coders skilled in this language. Even senior programmers should look into it if they haven’t already, which is why they should consider the 6 best Python programming books based on their Amazon reviews.
Adding Light and Dark Modes, with a Toggle Switch, to Your Website
Nowadays, the ability to switch between a light or a dark theme has become extremely popular on the internet. It has been a while since we began to see it on desktop applications, but now, we can also see it every day on most websites we use: Github, Stackoverflow, Twitter, etc. There are multiple ways to implement it, I’ll show you mine.
Musk Required Twitter to Disclose Financial Information Not Included in Signed Contract
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “financial information”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. VI. Musk grasps for an out. C. Financial information. 103. In seeking to manufacture a record of covenant breach,...
Building Microservice Architecture With ASP.NET Core
The conversation about software architectures typically centers around monolithic and microservices. In the past, a monolithic architecture was used to build a completely self-contained software program that was unaffected by other programs. Microservice architecture is essentially the opposite of a monolith because it relies on a succession of different services that can be deployed at any time. While a project is just getting started, code management, cognitive overhead, and deployment are all advantages of monolithic systems. Scalability, continuous deployment, and updates can become problematic when a monolithic application grows too large.
LooksRare No Longer Supports NFT Creator Royalties by Default
LooksRare no longer supports NFT creator royalties by default. The move comes as a bid to keep up with other exchanges, like X2Y2 and sudoswap, that have already moved to opt-in royalties. This race to the bottom is one symptom of how NFT marketplaces are starting to feel the pressure...
Galactica is an AI Model Trained on 120 Billion Parameters
On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. As one of my friends shared on Twitter, the model can write whitepapers, reviews, Wikipedia pages, and code. It knows how to cite...
The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
Hackers, Assemble! Here we are with the fifth round’s results announcement of the Cybersecurity Writing Contest by Twingate & HackerNoon!. How do we enter the contest? Easy-peasy. Simply share any story on. . Here’s your complete guide on how to. . As usual, we picked all the stories...
The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023
As a dynamic and changing space, the metaverse is full of wonders to discover. Continual research and discoveries in this area continue to advance the industry. As a result, different organizations aim to build their own metaverses. According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. Let's examine metaverse gaming and its principles.
Statistics Cheat Sheet: A Beginner's Guide to Probability and Random Events
A beginner’s guide to Probability and Random Events. Understand the key statistics concepts and areas to focus on to ace your next data science interview. In our previous article on statistics, we looked at the different pillars of statistics. We went through the various data collection methods to understand the population characteristics. We also explored the world of descriptive statistics. We went through various measures of central tendency and measures of spread. In this session, we will look at concepts from probability and random events. Also, check out our comprehensive “Statistics Cheat Sheet” for important terms and equations for statistics and probability. You can also look at our top probability interview questions to find out the nature of questions asked in Data Science Interviews.
