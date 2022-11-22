Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta not selected as host city for Final Four through at least 2030, despite losing 2020 bid
ATLANTA — Despite being unable to host the Men's Final Four in 2020 due to the cancellation of the men's NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19, the NCAA shunned Atlanta's bid to host the popular event through at least 2030. The NCAA announced Tuesday that Detroit, Las Vegas, Indianapolis and...
wevv.com
Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10
Evansville's own Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title in Indianapolis on Friday. The Wildcats faced off against the Andrean Fighting 59ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, taking home the win with a final score of 20 to 10. This was a rematch from last year’s state...
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
WISH-TV
Previewing the IHSAA football state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
Carroll’s dream season ends with loss in title game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll became the first-ever team from the Fort Wayne area to advance to the 6A state title game, but the Chargers would not be able to bring home the championship as CHS fell to Center Grove 35-9 on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Carroll finishes the year 13-1 overall, suffering […]
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Little Rock at Indiana — The Report Card
OFFENSE (B) At times Indiana looked lost on offense trying to reinvent itself after playing through Trayce Jackson-Davis for more than three years. It was the first time IU had played a game without the big man since he arrived on campus in 2019 – 98 straight contests. So...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
WTHR
Comedian Mike Epps, philanthropist Amp Harris host turkey giveaway to serve city they grew up in
INDIANAPOLIS — The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year is $64.05. That's up 20% since last year. Thanks to inflation, consumers are seeing price hikes like this across the board — in grocery stores, at the gas pump and even on their utility bills. That's why...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
The plane crash happened off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70.
95.3 MNC
Indianapolis doctor explains how to avoid heartburn
Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Heartburn Awareness Week is the same week as Thanksgiving. Many Americans overeat at Thanksgiving dinner and then end up with heartburn or acid reflux. Dr. Amanda Swingley with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis says some people live with chronic heartburn all year along,...
