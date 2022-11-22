ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Previewing the IHSAA football state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Carroll’s dream season ends with loss in title game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll became the first-ever team from the Fort Wayne area to advance to the 6A state title game, but the Chargers would not be able to bring home the championship as CHS fell to Center Grove 35-9 on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Carroll finishes the year 13-1 overall, suffering […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Little Rock at Indiana — The Report Card

OFFENSE (B) At times Indiana looked lost on offense trying to reinvent itself after playing through Trayce Jackson-Davis for more than three years. It was the first time IU had played a game without the big man since he arrived on campus in 2019 – 98 straight contests. So...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero

CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
CICERO, IN
95.3 MNC

Indianapolis doctor explains how to avoid heartburn

Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Heartburn Awareness Week is the same week as Thanksgiving. Many Americans overeat at Thanksgiving dinner and then end up with heartburn or acid reflux. Dr. Amanda Swingley with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis says some people live with chronic heartburn all year along,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

