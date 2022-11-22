Read full article on original website
Gladwin County Road Commission Finishes Bridge Repairs After Historic Flooding
Gladwin County reached a major milestone as they rebuild from the catastrophic flooding that happened two and half years ago. The flooding washed out about 50 roads and bridges throughout the county. The largest road crossing on Bench Road near West Branch is will now be a bridge, completed next...
Northern Michigan From Above: Snowy Trees at Manistee River Foot Bridge
For this week’s Northern Michigan From Above, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to Grand Traverse County to see the snow covered trees, and the foot bridge that crosses over the Manistee River.
Up North Voice
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Boyne Mountain Resort Makes Major Upgrades for Winter Season
Boyne Mountain, part of Boyne Resorts in Boyne Falls, has announced plans to open its slopes on Thanksgiving Day and will offer skiing and riding throughout the holiday weekend. The […] The post Boyne Mountain Resort Makes Major Upgrades for Winter Season appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Enchanted Trail with night lights, yurt, bonfire returns to Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - The Highlands at Harbor Springs is bringing back its popular Enchanted Trail adventure this winter, complete with an outdoor bonfire and a yurt at the mid-way point that serves up warm drinks and offers spots to relax. Tickets already are on sale for the trail, which...
UpNorthLive.com
traverseticker.com
Is Thanksgiving Eve Really The Busiest Bar Night Of The Year?
It’s Thanksgiving Eve, which means tonight is the busiest bar night of the year – at least, that’s what national trends and traditions tend to tell us. But is this day nearly as busy as it’s cracked up to be? The Ticker asked around at local bars to find out – and learned that, in Traverse City at least, the reputation of this particular night of revelry might be just a tad overstated.
MLive.com
Gladwin’s state-title quest comes down to ‘Something’s gotta give’ clash
GLADWIN, MI – In the thin margin between improbable and impossible, Gladwin thrives. And the Flying G’s are relishing the chance to roam in that realm once again.
