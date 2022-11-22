ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOT 97

Tyler Perry Hilariously Shuts Down Rumors Of A ‘Diary Of A Mad Black Woman From Wakanda’

Tyler Perry responds to rumors of a ‘Diary Of A Mad Black Woman From Wakanda’ movie. A social media user shared a fake cover to the rumored movie, with Madea on the cover. Perry shared the graphic on his Instagram story and captioned it, “who is responsible for this madness?? When I tell you I hurt myself laughing. Don’t worry THIS WILL NEVER HAPPEN!!”
Social Media Reacts To Keyshia Cole Getting Her Iconic Gap Back

Keyshia Cole is bringing back her iconic gap. When Keyshia Cole first rose to fame, she was known for her signature teeth gap. Back in February, Keyshia teased online that she had plans on reopening the gap- after originally covering it up with veneers. While on Instagram live, Keyshia chatted...

