247Sports

Jammie Robinson, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Shyheim Brown, and Jarrian Jones speak after win over UF

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football defeated its rival Florida by a score of 45-38 on Friday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles' win extended their winning streak to five games as they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. After the game, Trey Benson, Jammie Robinson, Shyheim Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State

Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU-UF Highlights: Jordan Travis' improbable scramble leads to game-tying touchdown

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State and Florida are tied late in the second quarter. Jordan Travis has been the best player on the field and kept the Seminoles in the game. On third-and-10, the Gators brought heavy pressure on Travis. The quarterback made magic happen as he spun away from the pressure and picked up 10 yards for the first down. On the following play, Travis ran the ball in from the one for his second rushing TD of the evening and seventh of the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State victory instant reaction

The Florida State Seminoles battled to a close victory over the Florida Gators on Friday night. It was the kind of game that leaves you yelling at your TV long after the game ends and the instant reactions begin. Come in and join Trey and CoachAB as they break things down right after.
247Sports

Vent thread: Florida State 45 Florida 38

— Trevor Etienne scores a touchdown from 45 yards out. Untouched the whole way. 38-38 with 7:41 left in regulation. — Montrell Johnson jumped over the pile for Florida's first points of the second half, snapping a 17-0 Seminoles scoring run since halftime. — Illegal formation takes away a Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

WATCH: Jordan Travis talks after 'special' performance in win over Florida

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football completed its regular season with a 45-38 win over Florida. The Seminoles finished the season on a five-game winning streak to give them a 9-3 record on the year. Jordan Travis was the star of the game as he threw for 270 yards, ran for 83 yards, and compiled three total touchdowns. Time after time, Travis made a heroic play to escape pressure and put the Seminoles in good positions. After the game, the quarterback spoke with the media about the importance of the win and his journey to this point. For the full presser, see below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak

A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

