Jammie Robinson, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Shyheim Brown, and Jarrian Jones speak after win over UF
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football defeated its rival Florida by a score of 45-38 on Friday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles' win extended their winning streak to five games as they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. After the game, Trey Benson, Jammie Robinson, Shyheim Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
Everything FSU Football head coach Mike Norvell had to say after his team beat Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State finished its regular season with a thrilling 45-38 victory over the Florida Gators. The Seminoles' defense made a crucial stop with less than a minute left in the game to clinch FSU's fifth straight victory. With the win, FSU finishes the regular season 9-3 in Mike Norvell's third season as the Seminoles' coach.
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
FSU-UF Highlights: Jordan Travis' improbable scramble leads to game-tying touchdown
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State and Florida are tied late in the second quarter. Jordan Travis has been the best player on the field and kept the Seminoles in the game. On third-and-10, the Gators brought heavy pressure on Travis. The quarterback made magic happen as he spun away from the pressure and picked up 10 yards for the first down. On the following play, Travis ran the ball in from the one for his second rushing TD of the evening and seventh of the season.
FSU defeats Florida 45-38 to finish the regular season with a 9-3 record
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles finish the regular season with a 9-3 record. It was the highest-scoring affair in the series between the two teams. It marked FSU's first victory over the Gators since 2017.
Florida State victory instant reaction
The Florida State Seminoles battled to a close victory over the Florida Gators on Friday night. It was the kind of game that leaves you yelling at your TV long after the game ends and the instant reactions begin. Come in and join Trey and CoachAB as they break things down right after.
Vent thread: Florida State 45 Florida 38
— Trevor Etienne scores a touchdown from 45 yards out. Untouched the whole way. 38-38 with 7:41 left in regulation. — Montrell Johnson jumped over the pile for Florida's first points of the second half, snapping a 17-0 Seminoles scoring run since halftime. — Illegal formation takes away a Florida...
WATCH: Jordan Travis talks after 'special' performance in win over Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football completed its regular season with a 45-38 win over Florida. The Seminoles finished the season on a five-game winning streak to give them a 9-3 record on the year. Jordan Travis was the star of the game as he threw for 270 yards, ran for 83 yards, and compiled three total touchdowns. Time after time, Travis made a heroic play to escape pressure and put the Seminoles in good positions. After the game, the quarterback spoke with the media about the importance of the win and his journey to this point. For the full presser, see below:
Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak
A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
