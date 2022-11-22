Read full article on original website
Related
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
How To Watch Paramount Network Without Cable
It’s a big Taylor Sheridan weekend in the streaming world as Tulsa King debuts on Paramount+ and the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+). Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-led western is set to premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET with back-to-back...
Engadget
Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase
Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
Amazon Prime Video Black Friday Deal: Access 15+ Channels For $1.99 for Your First Two Months
In honor of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Video is offering an unbeatable deal that will lead you to savings even bigger than your Thanksgiving feast from now through November 25. By signing up now, you can gain access to over 15 exceptional additional streaming channels available through Prime Video for only $1.99 each for your first two months of viewing.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free
Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon
Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
The Peacock Black Friday deal will get you streaming for just $1 per month
Peacock's Black Friday deal gives you your first year of streaming for just 99 cents per month when you use this promo code.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Hulu is just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this incredible Black Friday deal
Hulu is offering an unbeatable Black Friday deal of 12 months of ad-supported service for just $1.99 per month. Snag this discount until November 29.
You can get huge markdowns on these streaming services during Black Friday 2022: Save on HBO Max, Paramount Plus and more
These are the best streaming deals you can shop during Black Friday 2022. Shop markdowns on Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, HBO Max and more.
CNBC
These are the best Black Friday streaming deals from Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and more
Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
TVGuide.com
CuriosityStream Black Friday Deal: Sign Up for Just $1 Per Month for a Full Year
CuriosityStream has a Black Friday deal for 40% off its normal price for new subscribers. The deal applies to any new subscribers' first year of the Standard HD Annual subscription or the Premium 4K Annual subscription, and to Curiosity Stream gift cards. CuriosityStream is the streaming home of thousands of...
msn.com
$2 a Month for Hulu's Black Friday Deal Is an Absolute Bargain
Hulu is offering a Black Friday deal that grants you access to its ad-supported plan for $2 per month for one year. The streaming service's basic subscription typically costs $8 a month. That's a total savings of $72 over 12 months. Live at Hulu right now, this deal is open...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Elite Daily
Hulu’s $1.99 Black Friday 2022 Deal Could Save You $72 A Year
The holidays are a time for feasting and celebrations as well as some good ol’ couch time with your go-to streaming service. After chowing down on some turkey and mashed potatoes, nothing’s better than curling up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket and your favorite TV shows. Well, what could be better is doing all of that with a majorly discounted Hulu subscription. Seriously, you could save up to $72 a year, depending on your plan, with Hulu’s Black Friday 2022 deal. Get ready to catch up on the latest episodes of The Kardashians or turn on detective-mode with Only Murders in the Building, because the streaming service’s Black Friday deal kicks off early — and here’s how you can get it.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 23
There's only one new title on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows on Wednesday, Nov. 23: Our Universe, a Morgan Freeman-narrated nature documentary series that explores how everything from the birth of the Sun to the birth of sea turtles is connected. It's at No. 7 on the TV list today. 1899 is still the No. 1 show, and Slumberland is still the No. 1 movie. The list will be shaken up tomorrow with the arrival of Wednesday, which was released today, but we won't be around to document where it lands. Happy Thanksgiving!
Hulu Among Other Streaming Platforms Are Offering Major Black Friday Deals
Several companies have done a good job at putting together enticing sales ahead of the Black Friday shopping holiday. While some are still reserving certain deals for one day only, plenty have begun offering discounts on both products and streaming services. If you’re looking to add a new streaming service to your collection, a few are being offered now that you may want to take advantage of.
Comments / 0