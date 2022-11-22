ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
AdWeek

Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package

Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
Decider.com

How To Watch Paramount Network Without Cable

It’s a big Taylor Sheridan weekend in the streaming world as Tulsa King debuts on Paramount+ and the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+). Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-led western is set to premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET with back-to-back...
Engadget

Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase

Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free

Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
TVLine

How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon

Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
CNBC

These are the best Black Friday streaming deals from Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and more

Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
TVGuide.com

CuriosityStream Black Friday Deal: Sign Up for Just $1 Per Month for a Full Year

CuriosityStream has a Black Friday deal for 40% off its normal price for new subscribers. The deal applies to any new subscribers' first year of the Standard HD Annual subscription or the Premium 4K Annual subscription, and to Curiosity Stream gift cards. CuriosityStream is the streaming home of thousands of...
msn.com

$2 a Month for Hulu's Black Friday Deal Is an Absolute Bargain

Hulu is offering a Black Friday deal that grants you access to its ad-supported plan for $2 per month for one year. The streaming service's basic subscription typically costs $8 a month. That's a total savings of $72 over 12 months. Live at Hulu right now, this deal is open...
Elite Daily

Hulu’s $1.99 Black Friday 2022 Deal Could Save You $72 A Year

The holidays are a time for feasting and celebrations as well as some good ol’ couch time with your go-to streaming service. After chowing down on some turkey and mashed potatoes, nothing’s better than curling up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket and your favorite TV shows. Well, what could be better is doing all of that with a majorly discounted Hulu subscription. Seriously, you could save up to $72 a year, depending on your plan, with Hulu’s Black Friday 2022 deal. Get ready to catch up on the latest episodes of The Kardashians or turn on detective-mode with Only Murders in the Building, because the streaming service’s Black Friday deal kicks off early — and here’s how you can get it.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 23

There's only one new title on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows on Wednesday, Nov. 23: Our Universe, a Morgan Freeman-narrated nature documentary series that explores how everything from the birth of the Sun to the birth of sea turtles is connected. It's at No. 7 on the TV list today. 1899 is still the No. 1 show, and Slumberland is still the No. 1 movie. The list will be shaken up tomorrow with the arrival of Wednesday, which was released today, but we won't be around to document where it lands. Happy Thanksgiving!
MarketRealist

Hulu Among Other Streaming Platforms Are Offering Major Black Friday Deals

Several companies have done a good job at putting together enticing sales ahead of the Black Friday shopping holiday. While some are still reserving certain deals for one day only, plenty have begun offering discounts on both products and streaming services. If you’re looking to add a new streaming service to your collection, a few are being offered now that you may want to take advantage of.

