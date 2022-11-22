Read full article on original website
wpr.org
937 freshmen at UW-Madison receiving free tuition and fees from Bucky's Tuition Promise
Another 937 freshmen and transfer students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will have tuition and fees paid for by the privately-funded Bucky's Tuition Promise. The students, who enrolled this fall, come from 66 of the state's 72 counties. UW-Madison freshman Jasmine Phung of Oak Creek is majoring in mathematics. She...
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
Wisconsin drops in national hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s hospital safety standings with The Leapfrog Group dropped from 40th to 41st in the country over this past year. The portion of Wisconsin hospitals that received an “A” grade decreased from 16.9% in spring 2022 to 11.9% in fall 2022. The...
isthmus.com
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
Madison Alder Syed Abbas resigns, will leave office on Nov. 30
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Alder Syed Abbas called time on his tenure in office on Thursday. Abbas, who represents Madison’s 12th District, announced his resignation in a blog post. His last day in office will be Nov. 30. “Resigning is not an easy decision, as I have loved serving you, my constituents, and helping solve issues,” he said. “The challenges...
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
nbc15.com
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
“I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed,” said sophomore Jackson Kinney. The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season. Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
tripsavvy.com
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin
The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Events
The holidays in Wisconsin are filled with warmth and good cheer. Whether it’s taking in a classic performance, getting dazzled by the lights or sipping hot cider at a parade, here’s to finding the moments that make the season so special. Celebrate in Dickens-esque fashion in Ripon (Fond...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
nbc15.com
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton High School student whose name appeared in a text message that identified him by name and incorrectly accused him of having a gun in his backpack filed a lawsuit against the district on Wednesday. The suit alleges many of the people who received the...
WSAW
Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield reach agreement
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin on Wednesday announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities. Matt Heywood, President, and CEO of Aspirus Health said...
wuwm.com
Tanning the hides of animals they loved, meet women-owned Driftless Tannery
It’s gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Some hunters are not only thinking harvesting the meat, but the hides too. Tanning is top of mind, all the time, for a women-owned business in rural southwest Wisconsin. The team at Driftless Tannery in Argyle, Wisconsin is striving to live out...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
