A recap of the books we’ve spotlighted in the past few days. Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life by Brigitta Olubas (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). Reviewed by Kitty Kelley. “Given complete access to Hazzard’s diaries and journals, Olubas was able to climb into her subject’s mind and heart and find the answers to how Hazzard felt at various times and why she said what she said and did what she did — the kinds of questions that perplex many biographers, forcing them to guess and surmise. Brigitta Olubas has made glorious use of her years as a Shirley Hazzard scholar, too, and in this biography, she eloquently presents all that was won and lost in Hazzard’s writing life.”

