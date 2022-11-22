Read full article on original website
Battle of the undefeated: Michigan fans prepare for football game against OSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan football fans say Saturday is anything but just another game against Ohio State, and in Ann Arbor we found out why. “I just like being in Ann Arbor. It’s just fun,” one fan told 7 Action News. The 11-year-old and his...
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan football players headline return of Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse in June
(WXYZ) — Top University of Michigan athletes are heading Up North next summer for an NIL opportunity with fans. Hunter Dickinson and U-M football players will headline Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in June. Last year, JJ McCarthy, Ronnie Bell, and Ryan Hayes golfed at the...
The rivalry continues: Michigan, Ohio governors place wagers day before The Game
LANSING, Mich. — The rivalry continues!. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. MikeDeWine have locked in their wagers as University of Michigan (U of M) and Ohio State University (OSU) face off in “The Game” on Saturday. "In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s...
7 MSU players charged with assault in wake of Big House tunnel incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged seven members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Michigan-Michigan State game. Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while...
Metro Detroit businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday
(WXYZ) — As shoppers gear up for Black Friday it's important to remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. It's a holiday first observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010. It was created to help encourage holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar stores that support the community, provide goods and services, and create jobs locally.
Detroit Weather: Clouds early Friday, but it quickly turns into a nice day.
Tonight: Light rain showers end overnight. Low of 39°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Friday: Early clouds, then brighter in the afternoon with a high of 49°. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild with a high of 53°. Sunday: A rainy day with around a...
Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry
DAVISBURG, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s estimated, 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted. At the same time, 1 in 4 kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Chad Techner, executive director of Metro Food Rescue, said he’s trying to bridge that divide. His organization joined forces with Springfield Township Fire, Homeland Security, Village of Holly Fire and Groveland Township Fire to host a big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Soup kitchens and food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving
(WXYZ) — As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others. According to local food pantries, food insecurity in metro Detroit has only grown in recent months. So pantries like Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Forgotten Harvest are stepping up to feed those in need.
Has Black Friday lost its popularity?
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stampedes of Black Friday shoppers, once commonplace Thanksgiving night, but not so much anymore. Since the pandemic, shopping trends have changed drastically with a lot of people opting for online. Some of the biggest names in retail now close their doors for the holiday. The...
Stevenson elementary students donate to Ascension Providence Hospital, create holiday song
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Thanksgiving already upon us, the holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year and Christmas is right around the corner. Students at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield are donating wrapping paper and tape to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to help bring cheer to others in need.
No charges will be issued against Detroit officers in fatal shooting of Porter Burks, prosecutor's office says
DETROIT (WXYZ) — No charges will be issued against Detroit police officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, saying the officers acted in self defense and the defense of others. “This is a truly tragic case. Mr. Burks had a long...
Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be. The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm...
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated
(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
How stocking up on some groceries during Thanksgiving season can save you money
DETROIT (WXYZ) — When you talk about Thanksgiving dinner, you can see people light up at the thought of making their favorite dishes with family. “Ham, thighs. Tater salad. The whole nine yards,” said Willie Brown, Sav More shopper. "All her grandkids, once they find out we have...
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter. She decided to protest outside the school until she is told what their school is doing...
Police: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after driver headed wrong-way on M-14 crashes into another vehicle
(WXYZ) — According to Michigan State Police, two people are dead after a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 crashed head-on into a car driving in the westbound lanes. The vehicles collided in the middle lane early Thursday morning. Police say the at-fault driver is a...
Farmington Hills woman says she had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
FARMINGTON HILLS — Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city. "You can see it’s about four feet wide, you can’t step over it safely," said...
