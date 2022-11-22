ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

7 MSU players charged with assault in wake of Big House tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged seven members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Michigan-Michigan State game. Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday

(WXYZ) — As shoppers gear up for Black Friday it's important to remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. It's a holiday first observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010. It was created to help encourage holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar stores that support the community, provide goods and services, and create jobs locally.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry

DAVISBURG, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s estimated, 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted. At the same time, 1 in 4 kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Chad Techner, executive director of Metro Food Rescue, said he’s trying to bridge that divide. His organization joined forces with Springfield Township Fire, Homeland Security, Village of Holly Fire and Groveland Township Fire to host a big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Soup kitchens and food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others. According to local food pantries, food insecurity in metro Detroit has only grown in recent months. So pantries like Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Forgotten Harvest are stepping up to feed those in need.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Has Black Friday lost its popularity?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stampedes of Black Friday shoppers, once commonplace Thanksgiving night, but not so much anymore. Since the pandemic, shopping trends have changed drastically with a lot of people opting for online. Some of the biggest names in retail now close their doors for the holiday. The...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be. The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated

(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
BRIGHTON, MI

