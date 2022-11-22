Read full article on original website
Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
whatcomtalk.com
Farm Life Dreams? John L. Scott’s Crissy Impero Talks Hobby Farming in Whatcom County
It’s easy to imagine life on a peaceful plot of land in beautiful Whatcom County, watching sunrises over the mountains, growing bountiful gardens, and being part of communities that truly work together and understand each other. John L. Scott Real Estate Broker Crissy Impero lovingly tends to her own hobby farm and also works with clients to achieve their dreams of owning acreage. She recently sat down with WhatcomTalk to explain the process behind hobby farming and local land ownership.
When the snow flies in Bellingham, this is how the airport will be ready
This will help keep airports operating this winter and get passengers and cargo to their work, families and vacations safely.
whatcom-news.com
Nearly 400 sick or dead geese found at Whatcom area lake
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued a joint statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, asking the public to avoid contact with sick and dead birds to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as “bird flu.”
More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank
Crime scene investigators from Bellingham are assisting with case.
Hundreds of wild birds dead in Whatcom. What’s happening?
Whatcom County Health Department issues warning, offers advice.
Your Bellingham Black Friday Guide: When stores will be open, where to find deep discounts
These Bellingham stores open early on Black Friday. Here’s your guide.
whatcom-news.com
Partially buried “potential human” remains found along Nooksack River
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email that city workers were performing an inspection of the river levee along the Nooksack River about 10:40am yesterday, November 21st, in Ferndale when they came upon “potential human remains” partially buried in the riverbank. Sweeney said the remains were discovered on the west side of the river south of the Main Street “Pioneer” bridge.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 23, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Washington have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.59/g on Nov. 21, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,666 stations in Washington.
It’s getting cold again. Is it time to say the ‘S’ word?
Environment Canada is watching the weather models too.
Didn’t buy enough turkey? These Bellingham stores will be open on Thanksgiving
The Bellingham Herald checked on which stores will be open on the holiday and Friday, Nov. 25.
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger
Kroger and Albertsons dominate the grocery industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
whatcom-news.com
Investigation reveals more details about remains found in Ferndale riverbank
FERNDALE, Wash. — The “potential human remains” previously reported to have been located in the riverbank of the Nooksack River in Ferndale on Monday, November 21st, have been confirmed to be human remains according to City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney. In an email to Whatcom News,...
Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
The remains were found Monday morning by public works staff
As Bellingham expands EV charging stations, this is what drivers will pay
Bellingham will install 45 new dual-access EV charging stations over the next nine months.
Whatcom will see weather Tuesday that might seem unusual
Mt. Baker Ski Area was open on a weekday schedule, but officials were warning winter sports enthusiasts about a variable snow base.
sanjuanco.com
San Juan County Council Briefed on Ferry Updates
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA. November 23, 2022 – Ahead of the busy, upcoming holiday season, members of San Juan County’s Council met with Washington State officials and representatives from the Washington State Ferries (WSF) to express islanders’ need for reliable ferry service. SJC Councilmembers Jamie Stephens and...
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
How Whatcom County narrowly went blue
(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
