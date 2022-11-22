ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warrenrecord.com

Goodie bags presented at WECHS

The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Chapel Hill Baptist Church celebrates Youth Night

Pastor Maggie Stinnett and youth leaders from Chapel Hill Baptist Church in the Oine Community took some of their youth to the Pizza Inn in Henderson on Friday night, Nov. 18, for Youth Night. The youth thanked Pastor Stinnett, the Rev. Don Stith, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Deacon Zane Harrison, Trustee Mary Branch and Deaconess Arvella Scott for the outing. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: BJ Brown, Zariyah Burchette, Brooklyn Harrison, Ariel Adams, Josiah Burchette, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Trustee Mary Branch and Monae Nettles; back row: Deaconess Arvella Scott, the Rev. Don Stith, Youth Advisor the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Kevonte Jiggetts, Zachary Eldreth, Nolan Eldreth-Franklin, Jada Wattley, Jazmine Harrison, Janae Alston and Deacon Zane Harrison.
HENDERSON, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston holds special anniversary event

Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston will celebrate its 15th anniversary, Saturday November 26. Everyone is invited to come and join in the festivities, which begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. There will be discounts throughout the store with a chance to win a YETI Cooler, Solo Stove...
LITTLETON, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
WENDELL, NC
High School Football PRO

Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northampton County High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TARBORO, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Cedar Grove Rd. blocked; tractor hit by car

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Southside Rescue Squad are responding to a motor vehicle accident on Cedar Grove Road. A blue Honda struck a farming tractor. Both vehicles suffered significant damage but we are told that no one was hurt in this incident. Cedar Grove Road is...
SOUTH HILL, VA
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy