warrenrecord.com
Goodie bags presented at WECHS
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
warrenrecord.com
Chapel Hill Baptist Church celebrates Youth Night
Pastor Maggie Stinnett and youth leaders from Chapel Hill Baptist Church in the Oine Community took some of their youth to the Pizza Inn in Henderson on Friday night, Nov. 18, for Youth Night. The youth thanked Pastor Stinnett, the Rev. Don Stith, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Deacon Zane Harrison, Trustee Mary Branch and Deaconess Arvella Scott for the outing. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: BJ Brown, Zariyah Burchette, Brooklyn Harrison, Ariel Adams, Josiah Burchette, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Trustee Mary Branch and Monae Nettles; back row: Deaconess Arvella Scott, the Rev. Don Stith, Youth Advisor the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Kevonte Jiggetts, Zachary Eldreth, Nolan Eldreth-Franklin, Jada Wattley, Jazmine Harrison, Janae Alston and Deacon Zane Harrison.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston holds special anniversary event
Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston will celebrate its 15th anniversary, Saturday November 26. Everyone is invited to come and join in the festivities, which begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. There will be discounts throughout the store with a chance to win a YETI Cooler, Solo Stove...
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
North Carolina firefighters ‘one 911 call away’ from busy Thanksgiving night, but thankful to spend holidays how they do
Ladder 35 responded to one medical call through late Thanksgiving evening. But they were always one 911 call away from a busy night.
Working homeless struggle in Wake County to secure warm beds for their family
Working by day but still sleeping in a car by night. A growing group of people in Wake County are unable to find a steady home despite being employed.
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northampton County High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
cbs17
Teen ‘known for mischief’ crashes into canal on dirt bike after chase, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase Thursday morning. Officers said a 16-year-old boy lost control and crashed his dirt bike into a canal embankment at the ballpark in Scotland Neck.
Event organizers face charges in Halifax County bonfire party where woman killed in mass shooting
Event organizers have been charged in the Halifax County bonfire party where a woman was killed in a mass shooting. The shooting happened nine days ago at a party at the Double D Ranch near Enfield. Six people were shot, and 25-year-old Cierra Webb was killed. Four people are now...
southhillenterprise.com
Cedar Grove Rd. blocked; tractor hit by car
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Southside Rescue Squad are responding to a motor vehicle accident on Cedar Grove Road. A blue Honda struck a farming tractor. Both vehicles suffered significant damage but we are told that no one was hurt in this incident. Cedar Grove Road is...
WITN
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
WITN
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged here in the east after she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on November 16th. Roanoke Rapids Police say they received a hit off of the FLOCK Camera system that a stolen vehicle from Florida had been driven into Roanoke Rapids.
cbs17
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
