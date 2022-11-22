Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Community Thanksgiving lends helping hand to the hungry
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A meal for the hungry, homeless, and lonely, The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal is an annual tradition feeding the mouths of those who need it most around northeast Arkansas. Thanksgiving is all about food, friends, and family, but for those who have nowhere to go the...
Kait 8
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help. NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro. According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live...
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
KTLO
Peco Foods makes $80,000 investment at ASU-Jonesboro
An $80,000 donation has been awarded to the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture from Peco Foods. The funds will be used to remodel a barn and transform the existing structure into a modern broiler house. “We are extremely fortunate to receive funding from Peco Foods to build a modern...
onlyinark.com
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
Kait 8
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
Kait 8
25th Rumble on the Ridge tips off
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thanksgiving basketball tradition continues. The 25th Rumble on the Ridge tipped off Thursday in Forrest City. Jonesboro, West Memphis, and the host Mustangs are the NEA teams in the bracket. All games are played at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena. 25th Rumble on the Ridge.
Kait 8
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
Kait 8
Lighting up White River with a holiday tradition
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people around the state will get into the Christmas spirit this winter by visiting Batesville. The White River Wonderland celebration features a drive-through exhibit with over two-million lights. It’s something Mayor Rick Elumbaugh is proud of, saying it attracts people from all over. “We’ve...
nbc15.com
Medic engulfed by grain during Arkansas grain bin rescue
ETOWAH, Ark. (WMTV/KAIT) - A medic helping a man who was trapped in an Arkansas grain bin for hours needed to be rescued, as well, after being consumed by the grain. While the original victim was treated at the scene and released, the rescue worker’s injuries required him to be flown to a hospital in the area.
Kait 8
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
Kait 8
Mississippi County bridge construction to cause road detour
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday a portion of Highway 148 will close for construction on a bridge. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 crews will close Highway 148 between Interstate 55 and Highway 181 for construction. A detour route will be...
Kait 8
Craighead County I-555 lanes to see new traffic pattern
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, traffic will shift lanes on Tuesday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, on Nov. 29 the southbound lane of traffic will shift to the newly constructed southbound lanes. “Once traffic is divided into one lane in each direction in the...
Kait 8
Affidavit: Inmate punched, slammed jailer’s head into wall
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County inmate faces new charges after investigators said he punched a jailer in the mouth and then slammed his head into a concrete wall. District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 67-year-old Roger Lenderman with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
Kait 8
Home burglary ends with one shot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
Kait 8
DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - DTF agents arrested a Corning woman after they reported finding more than 7 pounds of meth in a storage unit near a daycare. A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with enhanced penalties of proximity to certain facilities.
Kait 8
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man involved in a fatal head-on crash earlier this year now faces a manslaughter charge. Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving. Arkansas State...
whiterivernow.com
Man wanted on drug, fleeing charges arrested after pursuit
A man wanted on charges of drug possession and fleeing has been arrested after authorities say he led them on another brief pursuit. According to the incident report, Timothy Clint Davidson, 39, of Floral, was arrested Friday after an Independence County sheriff’s deputy spotted Davidson driving a motorcycle on Camp Tahkodah Road. Knowing the bike had expired tags, Deputy Nick Ade initiated a stop, but Davidson sped up and fled. The report said Davidson had to ditch the bike and took off on foot, but was eventually arrested by Ade after a brief struggle. He was taken to the Independence County Jail on eight misdemeanors.
