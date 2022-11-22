ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 28 Spokane

Two arrested in Lewiston with 500 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia

LEWISTON, Idaho – A traffic stop in North Lewiston ended in two arrests after police found a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle on Wednesday. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers pulled over a vehicle around 3 p.m. The driver, 31-year-old Jesse Brebner of Spokane, was initially arrested for providing a false name. Officers also noted he had a warrant for his arrest from Washington due to assault and delivery of controlled substance charges.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Third Suspect Identified in Lewiston Armed Robbery Case

A third man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a Lewiston residence last week has been identified by the Lewiston Police Department. 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted on charges of robbery and burglary. According to an LPD press release, Kipp was last seen in Lewiston last Thursday but may be headed to the Spokane area.
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

North Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Cannibalism Charge Dropped

A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. "The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the defendant actually ingested...
CLARK FORK, ID
KLEWTV

Moscow Police and city officials humbled by outpouring of support

On this Thanksgiving, Moscow Police posted several notes of appreciation and pictures of food from the community on their Facebook page. The department has been investigating the homicides of four University of Idaho students since their bodies were discovered at noon on November 13, 2022. To date, no arrests have...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash in South Hill sends one to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is in the hospital after they got in a car crash in South Hill. The crash happened on Southeast and 29th. A car crashed into a sign and split in half. Police say the driver was going at a high speed past a police officer when they came through the intersection, lost control and hit...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man pleads guilty to murdering mother

SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Moscow PD gives update on investigation into four deceased UI students

MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Moscow Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four deceased UI students. Chief James Fry was the first to speak. He encourages the community to continue to submit tips to help with the investigation. It was also made clear by Captain Roger Lanier that Moscow Police will continue to work on the investigation through Thanksgiving.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
SPOKANE, WA

