FOX 28 Spokane
Two arrested in Lewiston with 500 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia
LEWISTON, Idaho – A traffic stop in North Lewiston ended in two arrests after police found a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle on Wednesday. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers pulled over a vehicle around 3 p.m. The driver, 31-year-old Jesse Brebner of Spokane, was initially arrested for providing a false name. Officers also noted he had a warrant for his arrest from Washington due to assault and delivery of controlled substance charges.
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
koze.com
Third Suspect Identified in Lewiston Armed Robbery Case
A third man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a Lewiston residence last week has been identified by the Lewiston Police Department. 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted on charges of robbery and burglary. According to an LPD press release, Kipp was last seen in Lewiston last Thursday but may be headed to the Spokane area.
Spokane Police Department reports 3 gun store robberies in 2 days
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police say multiple firearms have been taken in three recent gun store burglaries. SPD says stolen vehicles have been used to drive into different buildings to gain access to the guns. The first took place on Nov 24, when a car was used to breach a gun store in the 1700 block of East Trent Avenue....
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
Lewiston PD looking for suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl
LEWISTON, ID. — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl. The girl was able to get away and is safe with her family. The suspect was last seen walking south away from the Community Center at 1424 Main Street, where police were originally dispatched Friday evening. Police are describing the suspect...
Chronicle
North Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Cannibalism Charge Dropped
A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. "The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the defendant actually ingested...
KLEWTV
Moscow Police and city officials humbled by outpouring of support
On this Thanksgiving, Moscow Police posted several notes of appreciation and pictures of food from the community on their Facebook page. The department has been investigating the homicides of four University of Idaho students since their bodies were discovered at noon on November 13, 2022. To date, no arrests have...
Crash in South Hill sends one to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is in the hospital after they got in a car crash in South Hill. The crash happened on Southeast and 29th. A car crashed into a sign and split in half. Police say the driver was going at a high speed past a police officer when they came through the intersection, lost control and hit...
Chronicle
Washington Man Whose Toddler Died From Fentanyl Exposure Sentenced to Prison
A 32-year-old man was sentenced last week to 3 1/2 years in prison and 3 1/2 years of probation after some fentanyl that he intended to deliver instead killed his 17-month-old daughter. As part of a plea agreement, Frank R. Marusic pleaded guilty Thursday to controlled substance — homicide and...
Idaho police investigating quadruple murders asked about similarities to 2021 unsolved Oregon stabbing attack
A police official investigating the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students said he received a tip about a stabbing attack last year in Salem, Oregon.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
KHQ Right Now
Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The post Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
KLEWTV
Investigators explain the work being done as a part of this homicide investigation
"This is our highest priority. It will remain our highest priority. We owe that to the families,” Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said. Captain Lanier recapped what they know at this point. The four University of Idaho students were found on Sunday, November 13, all stabbed multiple times, likely...
KLEWTV
Moscow PD gives update on investigation into four deceased UI students
MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Moscow Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four deceased UI students. Chief James Fry was the first to speak. He encourages the community to continue to submit tips to help with the investigation. It was also made clear by Captain Roger Lanier that Moscow Police will continue to work on the investigation through Thanksgiving.
KHQ Right Now
Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene of a SWAT standoff in West Central Spokane. Deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone when a wanted man barricaded himself inside. Deputies and police are staged in a nearby parking lot, and the area remains closed...
Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
