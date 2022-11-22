ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, TN

WBBJ

2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program. A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year. Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores

JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
JACKSON, TN
millington-news.com

Who are the local All-Stars taking the field Dec. 10?

The 20th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All Star Game is set for Dec. 10 on the campus of MUS. Several notable senior standouts from across Shelby and Tipton County will be on the field that Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BROWNSVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HUNTINGDON, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
Covington Leader

Brighton has fired its police chief and hired new SROs

The Town of Brighton has been at the center of a social media firestorm for the last several weeks after it lost all of its school resource officers, then its police chief. Mayor Stephanie Chapman Washam said much of the controversy is a misunderstanding. The rest can be attributed to leadership.
BRIGHTON, TN
WBBJ

Police investigating shooting in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes westbound lanes on I-40

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The crash is confirmed to have a fatality. There is no additional information as of 4 p.m. FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound lanes on Interstate 40. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported near mile...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Road rage incident leads to shooting in northwest Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting. Around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of possible shots fired near Jeremiah Drive in northwest Jackson. When our crew arrived there were several police...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog

A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
UNION CITY, TN

