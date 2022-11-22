Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
Noles End Regular Season on the Road at No. 13 Georgia Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Coming off an emphatic sweep on the road at Miami, the Florida State volleyball team will look to keep that momentum as they head to Atlanta, Ga., to face No. 13 Georgia Tech. First serve is set for 1 p.m. on ACCNX. The two teams played...
FLORIDA STATE TOPS GATORS 45-38
Florida State scored 17 unanswered points early in the third quarter to build a 38-24 lead and then held on to beat rival Florida 45-38 Friday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. Trey Benson’s 17-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in the game broke a 38-38 tie and Florida’s last-minute drive to send the game into overtime died when Anthony Richardson’s pass on fourth and long fell harmlessly into the end zone.
M. Basketball Falls To Stanford, 70-60, At ESPN Events Invitational
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Brandon Angel scored a game-high 22 points on eight made field goals and two three-pointers to lead Stanford to a 70-60 victory over the Seminoles in the second round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House. Harrison Ingram and Michael Jones each contributed 10 points of their own to lead Stanford to their third win of the season.
M. Basketball: Seminoles Fall To Siena at ESPN Events Invitational
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Andrew Platek scored a game-high 20 points on five made 3-point field goals to lead Siena to an 80-63 win over Florida State in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House. Platek led three Saints in double figure scoring as the Saints scored the first basket of the game and never trailed in gaining their third win of the season.
Noles Fall to Oklahoma State in Nail-Biter
CANCUN, Mexico – Despite out-scoring Oklahoma State, 42-30, in the second half, Florida State Women’s Basketball absorbed its first loss of the season in an entertaining game against the Cowgirls. The Seminoles (5-1) fell 79-77 in their first game of the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.
