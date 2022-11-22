LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Andrew Platek scored a game-high 20 points on five made 3-point field goals to lead Siena to an 80-63 win over Florida State in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House. Platek led three Saints in double figure scoring as the Saints scored the first basket of the game and never trailed in gaining their third win of the season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO