LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida State, which has a 5-2 overall record in three appearances in the ESPN Events Invitational, plays Stanford in the second round of the event on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNews. The Seminoles’ game against Stanford is the first between the two teams, and their first against a team from the Pac 12 since defeating Colorado, 71-53, in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. It’s also the first time the Seminoles have played a team from the state of California since defeating Loyola Marymount in the first round of the Jacksonville Ciassic on November of 2021. Following its game against Stanford, the Seminoles will play in the third round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday at a time to be determined.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO