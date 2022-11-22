Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
Florida State releases uniform combination for Black Friday rivalry game against Florida
The Seminoles have dropped their uniform combination for a Friday night matchup with the Gators.
CFB World Reacts to Questionable Calls on Last Drive of FSU-Florida
The battle for the Sunshine State was filled with chaos and some interesting officiating down the stretch.
Florida vs. Florida State prediction, game time, TV/streaming: Week 13 college football schedule
Florida vs. Florida State prediction, game time, TV, streaming: Week 13 college football scheduleHow to watchWhen: Fri., Nov. 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change ...
Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on FSU
The Florida Gators will finish off the regular season on Friday night in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. GatorCountry is live in Tallahassee and brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators enter the stadium ahead of Friday’s game. David Bowie...
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
M. Basketball Faces Stanford In Round 2 Of ESPN Events Invitational
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida State, which has a 5-2 overall record in three appearances in the ESPN Events Invitational, plays Stanford in the second round of the event on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNews. The Seminoles’ game against Stanford is the first between the two teams, and their first against a team from the Pac 12 since defeating Colorado, 71-53, in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. It’s also the first time the Seminoles have played a team from the state of California since defeating Loyola Marymount in the first round of the Jacksonville Ciassic on November of 2021. Following its game against Stanford, the Seminoles will play in the third round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday at a time to be determined.
Florida vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of traditional in-state rivals meet up in the Sunshine State the day after Thanksgiving as Florida and Florida State square off in college football's Week 13 action on Friday. Florida State comes in at 8-3 overall, eclipsing the 8-win mark for the first time since 2016 in a breakout season ...
Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Florida State?
SI Tickets has the deal for you if you still need tickets to Florida vs. Florida State.
Hogs confident heading into Elite Eight: “It’s going to be something Florida State has never seen before”
For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers. Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup. 3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida...
Noles Dominate Miami on the Road in Straight Sets
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (19-9, 11-6) made a strong case for a NCAA Tournament bid Wednesday afternoon with a sweep (25-20, 25-16, 25-22) over the Miami Hurricanes (19-10, 12-6) in Coral Gables, Fla. This is the first time the Seminoles have swept the Hurricanes in Coral Gables since 2016 and it is also the first time the Noles have beaten Miami twice in the same season since 2019.
High School Football Scheduling Dilemma
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The focus this week as been on high school football and not so much the match-ups but more the scheduling. The 3rd round, regional final games are this Friday night. Which is typical right, high school football on Friday night. Here’s the catch college football and squeezed itself into Friday night as well as the Florida-Florida St game is sitting pretty in the 6:30 primetime spot on Friday.
FSU drops to 1-5 after embarrassing loss to Siena: What’s wrong with the Seminoles?
Coming off their first win of the season on Monday against the Mercer Bears, there was some hope that maybe FSU’s darkest days were behind them. The depth is slowly improving as some of the injured players are working their way back into playing shape. The defensive intensity looked a little better against Mercer and Cam’Ron Fletcher has a breakout game setting a career high.
Union County Tigers win first playoff game of the season
Nestled deep in North Florida, the Union County Tigers were preparing for one of the most highly anticipated games of their season against the Madison County Cowboys. The matchup between the Tigers and the Cowboys has turned into a long-expected game, with Madison County blowing the Tigers out 49-0 in 2019. The following year, the Cowboys once again beat them in the playoffs, this time a much closer game 18-7.
Tallahassee, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Robert F Munroe football team will have a game with North Florida Christian School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Suwannee High School football team will have a game with Florida State University School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Sneads Hosting Second Region Final in 3 Years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The undefeated Sneads Pirates are putting in the work this holiday week as they prepare for Blountstown this Friday in the regional finals. This the second time in 3 years that Sneads is getting to host a regional final. They won the first one over Taylor County in 2020.
Thomasville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The Roswell High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00.
Bainbridge, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Bainbridge. The Cedartown High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00. The Cedartown High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Tallahassee couple host Thanksgiving meal in American Legion feeding over 800
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over 800 people making their way to the American Legion Thursday afternoon for a thanksgiving meal put on by a Tallahassee couple. Its been a family tradition passed down for 30 years by the Ghazvini family giving anyone a chance to have a Thanksgiving meal. Over...
