Tallahassee, FL

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on FSU

The Florida Gators will finish off the regular season on Friday night in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. GatorCountry is live in Tallahassee and brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators enter the stadium ahead of Friday’s game. David Bowie...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
seminoles.com

M. Basketball Faces Stanford In Round 2 Of ESPN Events Invitational

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida State, which has a 5-2 overall record in three appearances in the ESPN Events Invitational, plays Stanford in the second round of the event on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNews. The Seminoles’ game against Stanford is the first between the two teams, and their first against a team from the Pac 12 since defeating Colorado, 71-53, in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind. It’s also the first time the Seminoles have played a team from the state of California since defeating Loyola Marymount in the first round of the Jacksonville Ciassic on November of 2021. Following its game against Stanford, the Seminoles will play in the third round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday at a time to be determined.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Noles Dominate Miami on the Road in Straight Sets

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (19-9, 11-6) made a strong case for a NCAA Tournament bid Wednesday afternoon with a sweep (25-20, 25-16, 25-22) over the Miami Hurricanes (19-10, 12-6) in Coral Gables, Fla. This is the first time the Seminoles have swept the Hurricanes in Coral Gables since 2016 and it is also the first time the Noles have beaten Miami twice in the same season since 2019.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

High School Football Scheduling Dilemma

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The focus this week as been on high school football and not so much the match-ups but more the scheduling. The 3rd round, regional final games are this Friday night. Which is typical right, high school football on Friday night. Here’s the catch college football and squeezed itself into Friday night as well as the Florida-Florida St game is sitting pretty in the 6:30 primetime spot on Friday.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU drops to 1-5 after embarrassing loss to Siena: What’s wrong with the Seminoles?

Coming off their first win of the season on Monday against the Mercer Bears, there was some hope that maybe FSU’s darkest days were behind them. The depth is slowly improving as some of the injured players are working their way back into playing shape. The defensive intensity looked a little better against Mercer and Cam’Ron Fletcher has a breakout game setting a career high.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wuft.org

Union County Tigers win first playoff game of the season

Nestled deep in North Florida, the Union County Tigers were preparing for one of the most highly anticipated games of their season against the Madison County Cowboys. The matchup between the Tigers and the Cowboys has turned into a long-expected game, with Madison County blowing the Tigers out 49-0 in 2019. The following year, the Cowboys once again beat them in the playoffs, this time a much closer game 18-7.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sneads Hosting Second Region Final in 3 Years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The undefeated Sneads Pirates are putting in the work this holiday week as they prepare for Blountstown this Friday in the regional finals. This the second time in 3 years that Sneads is getting to host a regional final. They won the first one over Taylor County in 2020.
SNEADS, FL

