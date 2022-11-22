Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Flames. He picked up the secondary assist on T.J. Oshie's eventual game-winner midway through the first period before icing the game in the third on a vintage Ovie strike from the faceoff circle to the right of Jacob Markstrom. Ovechkin has three multi-point performances in his last four games, and the 37-year-old is up to 11 goals and 21 points through 22 games on the season. He's closing in rapidly on 800 career goals -- he's at 791 -- and reaching 1,500 career points before the end of the season isn't out of the question either if he stays healthy.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO