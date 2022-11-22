ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving could worsen already bad respiratory virus season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Health officials fear Thanksgiving gatherings could cause a surge of respiratory viruses that are already circulating widely now. The flu is especially bad in many regions of the country, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.Doctors say it's important to be up to date on vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu, but a majority of Americans are not. If you're not feeling well, regardless of vaccine status, you're being recommended to stay home.Just in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, respiratory illnesses are increasing, especially the flu."The best way to save lives this holiday season is to ensure all Americans, particularly...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County releases proposed 2023 budget and capital improvement plan

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners have released the proposed 2023 Budget and five-year Capital Improvement Plan. This budget continues the County’s commitment to the highest quality delivery of services to constituents, safe and high-quality infrastructure, and continued investment in its county workforce. “Like many families and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Bucks County authorities pushing to solve John Doe cold case

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Thursday night's CBS3 Mysteries – the push to solve a cold case of a victim simply known as John Doe.For many years, authorities in Bucks County have been trying to identify a man whose remains were discovered near the Delaware River.For almost two decades, the name of the man buried in a plot at Doylestown Cemetery has been a mystery.Who is John Doe? Where is he from? What happened?"John Doe's remains washed up on the banks of the Delaware River in Bensalem Township, and to date, he is still unidentified," Retired Detective Chris McMullin said. Joe...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
WHYY

Second person dies after hanging in Yeadon police custody, as Morcho family files lawsuit

A 34-year-old woman who hanged herself in Yeadon Borough police custody on Election Day has died. A borough spokesperson confirmed her death on Tuesday. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she hanged herself while in police custody. She was arrested following a domestic incident. During her encounter with law enforcement, she repeatedly told officers that she was suffering from a mental health episode and she would kill herself if placed in a holding cell.
YEADON, PA
PennLive.com

Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia

Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
LehighValleyLive.com

Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says

The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy