Thanksgiving could worsen already bad respiratory virus season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Health officials fear Thanksgiving gatherings could cause a surge of respiratory viruses that are already circulating widely now. The flu is especially bad in many regions of the country, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.Doctors say it's important to be up to date on vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu, but a majority of Americans are not. If you're not feeling well, regardless of vaccine status, you're being recommended to stay home.Just in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, respiratory illnesses are increasing, especially the flu."The best way to save lives this holiday season is to ensure all Americans, particularly...
Medical Report: More bad news for sugary beverages
A new study involving 900,000 people has found a link between drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day and the risk of developing obesity-related cancers. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
Southwest Philly will soon be home to ‘Africatown,’ powered by a grant-winning nonprofit
The African Cultural Alliance of North America received a $9 million state grant on Black Friday, adding to funds that will support the development of Africatown in Southwest Philadelphia. ACANA, a nonprofit that has provided social and legal support for African immigrants in Philly since the early 2000s, will use...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County releases proposed 2023 budget and capital improvement plan
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners have released the proposed 2023 Budget and five-year Capital Improvement Plan. This budget continues the County’s commitment to the highest quality delivery of services to constituents, safe and high-quality infrastructure, and continued investment in its county workforce. “Like many families and...
CBS3 Mysteries: Bucks County authorities pushing to solve John Doe cold case
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Thursday night's CBS3 Mysteries – the push to solve a cold case of a victim simply known as John Doe.For many years, authorities in Bucks County have been trying to identify a man whose remains were discovered near the Delaware River.For almost two decades, the name of the man buried in a plot at Doylestown Cemetery has been a mystery.Who is John Doe? Where is he from? What happened?"John Doe's remains washed up on the banks of the Delaware River in Bensalem Township, and to date, he is still unidentified," Retired Detective Chris McMullin said. Joe...
Battaglia family carries on Thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery County
Brooke Battaglia and her family were busy in the kitchen. As we all know, a lot of prep goes into the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire company, amid prepping free meals, doubles down to help its own, as fire leaves family homeless
RED HILL, Pa. - A fire company in Montgomery County opened its doors to the community for a meal this Thanksgiving. But in the midst of planning the event, the members had to pull together for two of their own, whose house was damaged by fire just two days ago.
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Second person dies after hanging in Yeadon police custody, as Morcho family files lawsuit
A 34-year-old woman who hanged herself in Yeadon Borough police custody on Election Day has died. A borough spokesperson confirmed her death on Tuesday. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she hanged herself while in police custody. She was arrested following a domestic incident. During her encounter with law enforcement, she repeatedly told officers that she was suffering from a mental health episode and she would kill herself if placed in a holding cell.
philasun.com
City Officials release statement on death of sanitation employee for the Streets Department, Ikeem Johnson
Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, and Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams issued the following statements on the death of Sanitation employee Ikeem Johnson last Friday. Mayor Kenney:. “This is a hard day for our City’s workforce. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of...
Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia
Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says
The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
fox29.com
'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of a high schooler who was shot along with three other teenagers is speaking out and calling for an end to the violence plaguing the city of Philadelphia. Erica Wilson, the mother of 16-year-old Amir Wearing, spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Monica Evans just days after...
fox29.com
Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute. Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street. Police were called to a residence on the report...
