According to general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees are actively looking for bullpen arms on the market. “We have a really good starting rotation. That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be looking. We are going to look at everything as we always do. We had some big hits [injuries] in the bullpen, there is no doubt we need to look at the bullpen.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO