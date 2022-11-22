Read full article on original website
Related
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
After ‘productive’ meeting with Giants, Jon Morosi expects Aaron Judge to sign within 'next two weeks’
Free-agent outfielder and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge reportedly had a “productive meeting” with Giants ownership Tuesday in San Francisco and is expected to sign before the end of the Winter Meetings, which begin December 4th in San Diego.
ClutchPoints
Rumor: Yankees linked to Cody Bellinger, former Mets star amid Aaron Judge race
The New York Yankees’ free agency wish list obviously includes retaining Aaron Judge. But the club’s outfielder shopping list doesn’t stop there, as they’ve been linked to Andrew Benintendi and Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida. Now, fans can add two more names to that list. The Yankees...
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Yardbarker
Yankees might’ve landed a bullpen steal from the Pirates
According to general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees are actively looking for bullpen arms on the market. “We have a really good starting rotation. That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be looking. We are going to look at everything as we always do. We had some big hits [injuries] in the bullpen, there is no doubt we need to look at the bullpen.”
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
Comments / 0