Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation. This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Tennessean

What's the latest on Todd Downing?

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)

It is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are not feeling especially grateful this season. It has been a rough one, resulting in a 3-7 record thus far, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town on Sunday so hopefully, the Browns can get a home game win.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fort Morgan Times

Broncos OC Justin Outten on getting passed up for play-calling duties: Klint Kubiak “has a great track record”

When Nathaniel Hackett decided last week to give play-calling duties to one of his assistants, the choice turned out to be pretty clear. The job went to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak because of his day-to-day interaction with quarterback Russell Wilson and also because he called plays last year for Minnesota. That also meant that the responsibility did not fall to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, who, by most organizational charts, would have seemed to be next in line.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Browns sign Greg Mancz, put Ethan Pocic on IR

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that center Ethan Pocic is set to miss weeks with a knee injury and it will be at least four of them before he has a chance to play again. The Browns put Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday. They also announced that...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/24: Happy Thanksgiving, Brissett Praised, and Joe Thomas Being Awesome

I hope you’re looking forward to a day of football, food, feasting, frivolity and family. I was trying to come with an alliteration for drinking heavily, but I’m tired and couldn’t come up with one. I’m up for some reason early Thanksgiving and couldn’t resist slamming out a Newswire to give you something to read in case you’re similarly restlessly at odds awaiting food and football.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Browns' frustration mounts as season unravels with 7th loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Frustrated and flummoxed, Myles Garrett appeared momentarily frozen as well. As his teammates headed toward the locker room Sunday after losing in Detroit, Garrett lingered alone on the bench, slowly peeling tape off his wrists while contemplating another game that didn't go Cleveland's way. The Browns'...
CLEVELAND, OH
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
TAMPA, FL

