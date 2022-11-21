When Nathaniel Hackett decided last week to give play-calling duties to one of his assistants, the choice turned out to be pretty clear. The job went to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak because of his day-to-day interaction with quarterback Russell Wilson and also because he called plays last year for Minnesota. That also meant that the responsibility did not fall to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, who, by most organizational charts, would have seemed to be next in line.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO