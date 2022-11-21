Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mary Kay Cabot: If Kevin Stefanski wanted to fire a coach, he could fire a coach
Mary Kay Cabot on the Browns’ expectations with Deshaun Watson returning. Does Kevin Stefanski have the power to fire an assistant coach and the process that goes into those decisions. Paul DePodesta’s role with the team.
Afternoon Drive: Browns have a serious problem on their hands right now; it's not working with Joe Woods
Nick and Dustin react to the Browns’ loss to the Bills, comments from players following the loss, Kevin Stefanski’s response when asked about the future for Joe Woods and whether the time is now to make a move.
Mary Kay Cabot - "I think Garrett's comments on turnovers was more about players than Woods"
Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder are joined by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer who believes the idea that Myles Garrett would request a trade at the end of the season is off base, Joe Woods job security, and Deshaun Watson’s return
Kevin Stefanski on 3-7 Browns: “We are all frustrated” but coordinator changes don’t appear to be in the offing
Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Bills was the Browns sixth in their last seven games and dropped Cleveland to a stunning, and disappointing, 3-7 on the season.
brownsnation.com
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers
Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation. This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
What's the latest on Todd Downing?
Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving...
Yardbarker
Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)
It is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are not feeling especially grateful this season. It has been a rough one, resulting in a 3-7 record thus far, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town on Sunday so hopefully, the Browns can get a home game win.
Fort Morgan Times
Broncos OC Justin Outten on getting passed up for play-calling duties: Klint Kubiak “has a great track record”
When Nathaniel Hackett decided last week to give play-calling duties to one of his assistants, the choice turned out to be pretty clear. The job went to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak because of his day-to-day interaction with quarterback Russell Wilson and also because he called plays last year for Minnesota. That also meant that the responsibility did not fall to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, who, by most organizational charts, would have seemed to be next in line.
NBC Sports
Browns sign Greg Mancz, put Ethan Pocic on IR
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that center Ethan Pocic is set to miss weeks with a knee injury and it will be at least four of them before he has a chance to play again. The Browns put Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday. They also announced that...
Cleveland Browns field vandalized with tire treads, video shows; police investigating
Cleveland police said it appears someone jumped a fence at First Energy Stadium and used a golf cart to cause the damage.
Kevin Stefanski on DC Joe Woods’ standing: ‘My focus is on us getting a win vs. Tampa’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski declined to give his embattled defensive coordinator Joe Woods a vote of confidence on Monday, or put his feet to the fire. Instead, he did what always does: stayed on the one-lane road to the next game, which in this case is a visit from the 5-5 Bucs and Tom Brady.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/24: Happy Thanksgiving, Brissett Praised, and Joe Thomas Being Awesome
I hope you’re looking forward to a day of football, food, feasting, frivolity and family. I was trying to come with an alliteration for drinking heavily, but I’m tired and couldn’t come up with one. I’m up for some reason early Thanksgiving and couldn’t resist slamming out a Newswire to give you something to read in case you’re similarly restlessly at odds awaiting food and football.
FOX Sports
Browns' frustration mounts as season unravels with 7th loss
CLEVELAND (AP) — Frustrated and flummoxed, Myles Garrett appeared momentarily frozen as well. As his teammates headed toward the locker room Sunday after losing in Detroit, Garrett lingered alone on the bench, slowly peeling tape off his wrists while contemplating another game that didn't go Cleveland's way. The Browns'...
Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives positive updates on OT Ronnie Stanley, S Kyle Hamilton
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 by the final score of 13-3. It was a game that Baltimore had to grind out in the fourth quarter, but due to their defense and a late offensive spark were able to come away with a victory and improve their record to 7-3 on the year.
