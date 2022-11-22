Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's College Basketball: Early Report Card Grades for Top Freshmen
Many of the top freshmen in the 2022 men's college basketball recruiting class have gotten out to a great start to what may well be their only season in the NCAA. Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Cason Wallace (Kentucky) and Gradey Dick (Kansas) are thriving at blue-blood programs, and Keyonte George (Baylor) has his squad in good early position for a third consecutive No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
No. 1 UGA puts 11-0 record on the line against Georgia Tech
Georgia looks to close out its second straight undefeated regular season Saturday as Georgia Tech visits Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have won 17 of the last 20 in the series including a 45-0 win last year in Atlanta. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jazz Rebuffed Hawks' Interest in John Collins-for-Lauri Markkanen Trade
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly approached the Utah Jazz hoping to trade John Collins for Lauri Markkanen. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Jazz rejected the offer, which "did not generate any traction." It's not hard to see why the Jazz would reject such an offer. Markkanen has...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline
The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
Bleacher Report
Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13
We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 13
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, there are many reasons for gratitude in Week 13 of the 2022 college football season. Most notably, though, the rivalries. All of those beloved, goofy trophies are at stake, along with bragging rights for the next 12 months. Some of them—headlined by The Game between Michigan and Ohio State—have championship hopes on the line.
Bleacher Report
Lane Kiffin Says He Anticipates Being Ole Miss HC Next Season Despite Auburn Rumors
Despite rumors that Lane Kiffin would step down to take over at Auburn as soon as Friday, the Ole Miss head coach has maintained he isn't planning to leave. Lane Kiffin is asked if he anticipates being Ole Miss' coach next season: "Yes, I do." Kiffin also responded to the...
Bleacher Report
3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason
The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season
For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Tennessee Football HC Jeremy Pruitt Gave Money to Player's Parent in Fast Food Bag
An NCAA notice of allegations and the University of Tennessee's response to the notice revealed that former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt provided the mother of a Volunteers football player with money in 2020. According to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, the notice and response divulged that...
Bleacher Report
Parents of Former Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer File Lawsuit Against School
The parents of Stanford Cardinal soccer star Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in March, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university on Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court, according to Jennifer Calfas of the Wall Street Journal. Steven and Gina Meyer allege that the university's "overly punitive"...
Bleacher Report
Report: Zach Wilson Apologized to Jets Teammates for Comments After Patriots Loss
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson lost his starting job, prompting a shift in the quarterback's perspective. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Wilson attempted to "win back" his teammates by apologizing for failing to take accountability for his showing during Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. This comes after...
Bleacher Report
Analyzing Michael Thomas' Future with Saints and Best Potential Options in 2023
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas faces an uncertain future with the franchise as he recovers from a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced in early November that Thomas was having surgery on his toe and he didn't expect the team's top target to return during the 2022 season.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Rip Josh Allen's MVP Chances Despite Late Heroics in Bills' Win vs. Lions
Despite leading the Buffalo Bills on a game-winning field-goal drive with just 23 seconds left against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, quarterback Josh Allen was highly criticized on social media. Detroit tied the game with a 51-yard field goal with 23 ticks on the clock, but that was too much...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees FA Had 'Very Productive' Meeting with Giants
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge reportedly had a positive meeting with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Wednesday that Judge had multiple meetings with the Giants that went up to the ownership level, and Morosi characterized them as "very productive." Morosi noted that while he doesn't...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman
Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins
With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Bleacher Report
Examining Jalen Hale's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Jalen Hale, a 4-star wide receiver who plays for Longview (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to suit up for Alabama in September over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He will join a Crimson Tide program with a rich history of producing NFL talent at wideout, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL OL Shaq Calhoun 'Seriously Injured' After Being Shot Multiple Times
Former NFL offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Alabama on Sunday. Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law said Calhoun is expected to survive the shooting but has not been able to talk with police as of Wednesday morning, per Carol Robinson of AL.com. The...
