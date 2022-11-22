ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2023 Men's College Basketball: Early Report Card Grades for Top Freshmen

Many of the top freshmen in the 2022 men's college basketball recruiting class have gotten out to a great start to what may well be their only season in the NCAA. Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Cason Wallace (Kentucky) and Gradey Dick (Kansas) are thriving at blue-blood programs, and Keyonte George (Baylor) has his squad in good early position for a third consecutive No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13

We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 13

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, there are many reasons for gratitude in Week 13 of the 2022 college football season. Most notably, though, the rivalries. All of those beloved, goofy trophies are at stake, along with bragging rights for the next 12 months. Some of them—headlined by The Game between Michigan and Ohio State—have championship hopes on the line.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason

The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season

For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Parents of Former Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer File Lawsuit Against School

The parents of Stanford Cardinal soccer star Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in March, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university on Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court, according to Jennifer Calfas of the Wall Street Journal. Steven and Gina Meyer allege that the university's "overly punitive"...
STANFORD, CA
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees FA Had 'Very Productive' Meeting with Giants

Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge reportedly had a positive meeting with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Wednesday that Judge had multiple meetings with the Giants that went up to the ownership level, and Morosi characterized them as "very productive." Morosi noted that while he doesn't...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman

Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins

With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Bleacher Report

Examining Jalen Hale's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Jalen Hale, a 4-star wide receiver who plays for Longview (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to suit up for Alabama in September over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He will join a Crimson Tide program with a rich history of producing NFL talent at wideout, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy