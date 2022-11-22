ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Prep girls basketball: Rice Lake earns overtime win over Rhinelander in season opener

By By Travis Nyhus
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIVhW_0jK7jTIa00

Right out of the gates the Rice Lake girls basketball team had to show poise and toughness at it battled to an overtime 82-73 win over Rhinelander in the season opener on Monday night at Ole Olsen Gym.

The Warriors (1-0) scored on all but one offensive possession in the extra period, while holding the Hodags to just one point in the final three minutes to secure their first victory.

"We’re a young team and we don’t have a lot of experience," coach Darla Olson said, "and I thought we played with a lot of poise down the stretch of the game, so I’m very pleased."

Rice Lake had seven players score six or more points, with double figures from Eliana Sheplee, Lucie Habas and Isabelle Schmidt. Sheplee led the way with 22, with Habas adding 18 and Schmidt 13. Emily Scheu contributed nine and both Kendra Richter and Adaline Sheplee scored seven. Anna Lipke had six points.

"We have a lot of kids that are capable of scoring the basketball so it’s going to be about picking which matchups give us the easier or higher percentage opportunities and taking advantage of that," Olson said. "I thought as the game went on we did that and that paid off for us."

Rhinelander (0-2) scored 41 first-half points and had 13 shots made from distance for the game. Ava Lamers scored inside and out with a game-high 42, including six 3-pointers. Rhinelander also got 13 from Lily Treder and 12 from Leah Jamison, all on 3-pointers.

With it being the first game for the Warriors and the second for Rhinelander there wasn't much info about their opponent. Olson said the defense wasn't doing enough in focusing on the players that were threats from distance until coaches made it priority at the break.

"I thought our kids made the adjustment when we asked them to but it was hard to adjust in the first half until we really made a point at halftime," Olson said.

Habas converted on an and-one opportunity as she scored in transition to put the Warriors up 75-72 with 1:53 left in overtime. Lamers split a pair of free throws on the other end and then Eliana Sheplee drained a shot from distance on the kick-out from Schmidt. After a Rice Lake stop the Warriors got two free throws from Eliana Sheplee, which gave them the seven-point lead with just less than a minute to play.

Rice Lake and Rhinelander played evenly in the first half with the Hodags going into locker room up four in a high-scoring first 18 minutes of the season. The Warriors came out in the second half by scoring 12 in row as the Hodags went scoreless for nearly four minutes as Rice Lake pulled ahead 49-41.

"I thought Lucie did a nice job of getting us into a rhythm and getting us where we needed to be," Olson said. I was really proud of her from a point guard position in that situation. I thought our whole group executed well down the stretch.

"I thought Kendra came out and did a nice job on [Lamers] for us and Eli did too until she got in foul trouble. That was a key point in the game. We got more discipline as the game went on and that helped us out."

It wasn't until less than four minutes in regulation that Rhinelander evened the game back up. Adaline Sheplee connected from deep after a pass from Schmidt to give the Warriors a 66-64 lead with 2:13 left, but at the one-minute mark Jamison hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game to tie it. Rice Lake had two chances for the win but a missed free throw on the front end in the bonus and had a turnover, while Rhinelander missed a shot on its last possession of regulation.

Rice Lake shot 44.4% from the field and made 7 of 18 shots from beyond the arc. The Warriors were 19 of 32 at the foul line and had 18 turnovers. Rhinelander was 39.7% overall and 13 of 31 from deep. The Hodags made 6 of 16 attempts at the charity stripe and turned the ball over 15 times.

Habas added nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Eliana Sheplee also pulled down nine boards, dished out four assists and collected two steals. Schmidt had five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Scheu and Richter also had five boards.

Rice Lake returns to action Nov. 29 as it opens Big Rivers play against Menomonie at home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
HAYWARD, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Rent This Spectacular Wisconsin Castle For Less Than $200 a Night!

Looking for a unique and luxurious getaway to take in Wisconsin sometime soon? Check out this amazing castle that's available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin!. I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
FOX 21 Online

Lester River Sawmill Changes Ownership After 42 Years

RICE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn.–A locally owned sawmill, that’s been around since 1980, has changed ownership and there’s plans to expand it’s product. The Lester River Sawmill in Rice Lake Township has been a long supplier of locally harvested timber products for Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. New...
RICE LAKE, WI
onfocus.news

Names Released in Medford Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
MEDFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wxpr.org

Fire destroys home in Oneida County Town of Newbold

Fire destroyed a house in the Town of Newbold Tuesday morning. The call went out around 5:00 a.m. for the fire on Black Lake Road, just north of Bridge road. Newbold firefighters got help from several area departments. Information on the Pine Lake Fire Department Facebook page says the house...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After public outcry, Somali in western Wisconsin withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer

BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somali community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item at the city council meeting, the Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The rhetoric...
BARRON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man found guilty in connection to Dunn County homicide case

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is found guilty of 1st degree intentional homicide in connection to a Dunn County homicide case. Nov. 22, 2022 court records show 39-year-old Ryan Steinhoff is found guilty as party to a crime, 1st degree intentional homicide with using a dangerous weapon. Steinhoff is also found guilty of counts two, three and four.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
888
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy