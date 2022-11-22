Prep girls basketball: Rice Lake earns overtime win over Rhinelander in season opener

Right out of the gates the Rice Lake girls basketball team had to show poise and toughness at it battled to an overtime 82-73 win over Rhinelander in the season opener on Monday night at Ole Olsen Gym.

The Warriors (1-0) scored on all but one offensive possession in the extra period, while holding the Hodags to just one point in the final three minutes to secure their first victory.

"We’re a young team and we don’t have a lot of experience," coach Darla Olson said, "and I thought we played with a lot of poise down the stretch of the game, so I’m very pleased."

Rice Lake had seven players score six or more points, with double figures from Eliana Sheplee, Lucie Habas and Isabelle Schmidt. Sheplee led the way with 22, with Habas adding 18 and Schmidt 13. Emily Scheu contributed nine and both Kendra Richter and Adaline Sheplee scored seven. Anna Lipke had six points.

"We have a lot of kids that are capable of scoring the basketball so it’s going to be about picking which matchups give us the easier or higher percentage opportunities and taking advantage of that," Olson said. "I thought as the game went on we did that and that paid off for us."

Rhinelander (0-2) scored 41 first-half points and had 13 shots made from distance for the game. Ava Lamers scored inside and out with a game-high 42, including six 3-pointers. Rhinelander also got 13 from Lily Treder and 12 from Leah Jamison, all on 3-pointers.

With it being the first game for the Warriors and the second for Rhinelander there wasn't much info about their opponent. Olson said the defense wasn't doing enough in focusing on the players that were threats from distance until coaches made it priority at the break.

"I thought our kids made the adjustment when we asked them to but it was hard to adjust in the first half until we really made a point at halftime," Olson said.

Habas converted on an and-one opportunity as she scored in transition to put the Warriors up 75-72 with 1:53 left in overtime. Lamers split a pair of free throws on the other end and then Eliana Sheplee drained a shot from distance on the kick-out from Schmidt. After a Rice Lake stop the Warriors got two free throws from Eliana Sheplee, which gave them the seven-point lead with just less than a minute to play.

Rice Lake and Rhinelander played evenly in the first half with the Hodags going into locker room up four in a high-scoring first 18 minutes of the season. The Warriors came out in the second half by scoring 12 in row as the Hodags went scoreless for nearly four minutes as Rice Lake pulled ahead 49-41.

"I thought Lucie did a nice job of getting us into a rhythm and getting us where we needed to be," Olson said. I was really proud of her from a point guard position in that situation. I thought our whole group executed well down the stretch.

"I thought Kendra came out and did a nice job on [Lamers] for us and Eli did too until she got in foul trouble. That was a key point in the game. We got more discipline as the game went on and that helped us out."

It wasn't until less than four minutes in regulation that Rhinelander evened the game back up. Adaline Sheplee connected from deep after a pass from Schmidt to give the Warriors a 66-64 lead with 2:13 left, but at the one-minute mark Jamison hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game to tie it. Rice Lake had two chances for the win but a missed free throw on the front end in the bonus and had a turnover, while Rhinelander missed a shot on its last possession of regulation.

Rice Lake shot 44.4% from the field and made 7 of 18 shots from beyond the arc. The Warriors were 19 of 32 at the foul line and had 18 turnovers. Rhinelander was 39.7% overall and 13 of 31 from deep. The Hodags made 6 of 16 attempts at the charity stripe and turned the ball over 15 times.

Habas added nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Eliana Sheplee also pulled down nine boards, dished out four assists and collected two steals. Schmidt had five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Scheu and Richter also had five boards.

Rice Lake returns to action Nov. 29 as it opens Big Rivers play against Menomonie at home.