DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Illinois women's basketball added a 70-43 win over Charlotte from the Daytona Beach Invitational onto its impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign on Friday. All 12 Fighting Illini players dressed would see action in the game as Illinois held the NCAA Tournament team from a year ago to just 28.3 percent shooting on the night.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO