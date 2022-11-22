An exhibition titled ART & AIDS, A Story to Be Told, will open in the CAMP Rehoboth gallery on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. A commemoration begins at 4 p.m. at CAMP Rehoboth, when participants will walk together in a group to attend a service of hope and remembrance at All Saints’ Church, 18 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach. For this year’s observance, CAMP Rehoboth is honored to host a section of the AIDS Memorial Quilt which will serve as a powerful visual backdrop as participants remember the many lives lost to AIDS and reflect on the continuing impact today.

