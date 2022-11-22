Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Machine Learning Framework Called ‘GRAVL-BERT’: A BERT-Based Graphical Visual-Linguistic Representations For Multimodal Coreference Resolution

Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces a Novel MoE Routing Algorithm Called Expert Choice (EC) That can Achieve Optimal Load Balancing in an MoE System While Allowing Heterogeneity in Token-to-Expert Mapping
The number of model parameters in the network significantly influences a neural network’s ability to process information. Recent academic work has largely focused on discovering more efficient ways to increase model parameters because the latest technological advancements necessitate more parameters. This increase in model parameters like dataset size and training time has effectively improved the performance of NLP models and computer vision systems.
marktechpost.com
Meet MultiRay: Meta AI’s New Platform For Efficiently Running Large-Scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models
Today’s state-of-the-art AI systems for handling text, images, and other modalities achieve optimal performance by first training a massive model with a massive quantity of data and then training that model to specialize in a single job (for example, identifying harmful speech). The result is a high-quality, high-priced specialized tool. The cost of maintaining so many massive models quickly escalates out of control if there are many problems to solve. As a result, huge state-of-the-art models are rarely employed in production, and considerably smaller and simpler models are typically used instead.
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
Hiker finds strange green 'crystals' on branches in New York forest
The striking color is actually created by a type of fungus, which grows on exposed wood and leaves a distinctive stain
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system
Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Researchers attempt to find out why Stone Age people were buried with thousands of elk teeth
Credit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Evidence has already been found that the Stone Age people who lived around 8000 years ago had their own form of music and dance.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Harmless-looking plant is named the "Suicide Plant" because its sting is comparable to electrocution and hot acid
Dendrocnide moroidesCredit: Steve Fitzgerald; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Discovery news has nicknamed one of the world's most dangerous plant the "Suicide Plant." The "Suicide Plant" is actually the Gympie-Gympie (Dendrocnide moroides). It is a harmless-looking plant that is mainly found in the rainforests of Malaysia and Australia.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
