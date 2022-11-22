Greater Cincinnati’s community learning centers lead place-based learning and holistic neighborhood development

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Strategies to End Homelessness wins $5 million grant from Bezos-led fund to combat family homelessness
CINCINNATI — As pandemic-related housing support programming comes to a close, a local nonprofit is welcoming a $5 million grant aimed at preventing an increase in homelessness among Hamilton County families. What You Need To Know. Strategies to End Homelessness received a $5 million grant to combat family homelessness...
wvxu.org
Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died
Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
Cincinnati Herald
Dr O’dell Owens passes away
Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
WLWT 5
Couple who named a son after Dr. O'dell Owens honors him for helping them start a family
CINCINNATI — A Liberty Township couple said they have the late Dr. O'dell Owens to thank for their four sons. Owens was a renowned fertility doctor who later held several high profile positions across Cincinnati and Hamilton County, including county coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He died Wednesday...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's long overdue': Cincinnati breaks ground on $13.6M consolidated fire training campus
CINCINNATI – After years of planning, the City of Cincinnati is breaking ground on a $13.623 million on a new fire campus that officials hope provides more efficient and central training resources for firefighters and paramedics. What You Need To Know. A new Cincinnati Fire Department training campus is...
consistentlycurious.com
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry
CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
West side family celebrates 50th annual pre-dinner Thanksgiving football game
Fifty years ago, the Ray and Tony Mazza brought their children together for a game of football before Thanksgiving dinner.
Some Tri-State schools start Thanksgiving break early amid surge of viruses
Talawanda School District was closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness among staff and students, as well as a shortage of substitute teachers.
consistentlycurious.com
Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Cincinnati, NKY, and SE Indiana
This is your one-stop guide to CINCINNATI, NORTHERN KENTUCKY & SOUTHEAST INDIANA Christmas lights organized by neighborhood. Plan your custom route using Google Maps adding multiple stops or choose a route below. THE FULL LIST of addresses is below. Lights will remain up through 12/31. Follow along with Consistently Curious...
WLWT 5
Pandemic relief program returning after receiving funds for Hamilton County families
CINCINNATI — A pandemic relief program set to help families in need is coming back in Hamilton County. County commissioners voted to reinstate the federal emergency rent and utility relief program. The $12 million in federal emergency funds will relaunch the program, which was paused this past summer. As...
consistentlycurious.com
15 + Cincinnati Holiday Traditions and Events To Do In 2022
Your complete guide of things to do in Cincinnati this 2022 holiday season. Twinkling light displays, classic holiday performances, and festive winter activities are holiday traditions that many look forward to year after year. We have partnered with Ohio. Find It Here. to highlight all the fun things and events to do in Cincinnati this holiday season.
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
An Ohio man killed his neighbor just before the election. A 911 call blamed politics. Is that true?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Austin Combs was a regular customer at the Country Barrel restaurant in Okeana, Ohio, a small farming town 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati. The 26-year-old didn’t speak much, but when he did, the talk often turned to politics. “It was Jesus and God and the flag,”...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fox 19
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
WLWT 5
Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WCPO
Lakota Local Schools settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at board meeting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Lakota Local School District’s school board voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement of a lawsuit from a resident who was denied the opportunity to speak during a board meeting in September regarding the allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller. According to the...
Fox 19
Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
Fox 19
Nonprofit delivers Thanksgiving meals to people experiencing homelessness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State nonprofit is using Thanksgiving to give back to those experiencing homelessness. Neighborhoods United spent the holiday hand-delivering meals to people across the Tri-State. Brian Gary, executive director of the nonprofit, says on Thanksgiving, many people are with their family and friends, surrounded by a feast...
Comments / 0