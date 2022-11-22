ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Managed Healthcare Executive

How to Save Medicare Home Healthcare Per Tim Ashe of WellSky

In this week's episode, Editor of Managed Healthcare Executive, Briana Contreras, had the pleasure of speaking with Chief Clinical Officer of WellSky, Tim Ashe, about the issue of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services cutting rates for Medicare home health. Tim addressed the solutions that are either underway or those that can potentially preserve access to these services.
Managed Healthcare Executive

Bringing Cancer Screenings to the Community Can Increase Today's Diagnosis Number and Get Patients to Care Sooner

In this final video of a three-part video series, Oncologist and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Quest Diagnostics, Dr. Yuri Fesko, shares a key takeaway from Quest's recent Health Trends Survey, which is how cancer diagnosis numbers are still lagging to pre-pandemic levels of 11%. He adds bringing cancer screenings to the community can increase diagnosis numbers which can lead to care sooner.
Managed Healthcare Executive

How a Chicago-area Orthopedics Practice Went From 1% Medicaid Patients to 80%, and Remained Profitable

MHE Publication, MHE October 2022, Volume 32, Issue 10. Andrew Shadid and Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine applied some of the principles of reverse innovation to make the practice successful. When Andrew Shadid talks with orthopedic surgeons, “they kind of laugh” at his practice’s approach of focusing on Medicaid patients....
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy