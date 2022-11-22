Read full article on original website
How to Save Medicare Home Healthcare Per Tim Ashe of WellSky
In this week's episode, Editor of Managed Healthcare Executive, Briana Contreras, had the pleasure of speaking with Chief Clinical Officer of WellSky, Tim Ashe, about the issue of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services cutting rates for Medicare home health. Tim addressed the solutions that are either underway or those that can potentially preserve access to these services.
What the 'Pathway Approach' Can Do to Improve Health Outcomes, Reduce Testing Delays For Cancer Care
Dr. Yuri Fesko of Quest Diagnostics says the "pathways approach" helped one health system speed the time between diagnosis and targeted treatment for lung cancer by as much as a month for some patients. This is the second part of a three-part video series. Editor of Managed Healthcare Executive, Briana...
Bringing Cancer Screenings to the Community Can Increase Today's Diagnosis Number and Get Patients to Care Sooner
In this final video of a three-part video series, Oncologist and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Quest Diagnostics, Dr. Yuri Fesko, shares a key takeaway from Quest's recent Health Trends Survey, which is how cancer diagnosis numbers are still lagging to pre-pandemic levels of 11%. He adds bringing cancer screenings to the community can increase diagnosis numbers which can lead to care sooner.
How a Chicago-area Orthopedics Practice Went From 1% Medicaid Patients to 80%, and Remained Profitable
MHE Publication, MHE October 2022, Volume 32, Issue 10. Andrew Shadid and Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine applied some of the principles of reverse innovation to make the practice successful. When Andrew Shadid talks with orthopedic surgeons, “they kind of laugh” at his practice’s approach of focusing on Medicaid patients....
