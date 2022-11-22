Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
Train layout returns to Bedford Museum
“In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty,” stated Genealogical Librarian & Educational Director Jennifer Thomson of the Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library. “Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary of the county, the Bedford Central Railroad Group put together a display at the Bedford Museum to share that history.”
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fourth annual Senior Giving Tree underway
The Franklin County Office of Aging in Rocky Mount is hosting its fourth annual Senior Giving Tree Program. With the Senior Giving Tree Program, anyone can help by picking a star from the Senior Giving Tree. A donation will help bring holiday cheer to area residents aged 50-plus in need. The Office of Aging is working with various local nonprofit groups to provide much needed items to brighten senior lives during the holiday season.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
Smith Mountain Eagle
‘An Old Virginia Christmas’ tour set at BTW park Dec. 3
The public is invited to join the park staff and volunteers at Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate “An Old Virginia Christmas.”. Guided tours will be provided at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m.,...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Sea Tow to collect toys again this year
Sea Tow is asking for the public’s help collecting new unwrapped toys to be given to Lake Christian Ministries’ “A Child’s Christmas.”. These toys will be distributed by Lake Christian Ministries to needy local children. Sea Tow has been a supporter of this program since coming to SML in 2009.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vinton History Museum makes plans for holidays
The Vinton History Museum and the Vinton Historical Society wishes everyone “a wonderful Thanksgiving season.”. The museum is closed this week for the observance of Thanksgiving, and the staff will be decorating a tree at Hotel Roanoke for the “Fashions for Evergreens” event. The trees may be...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Harvester adds Cash Unchained, Lucero
Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added two new acts to its January lineup. Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience takes the audience on a journey back in time to the life and music of “The Man in Black.” The band, featuring 24-year-old frontman James Tamelcoff, will perform at the Harvester on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27.
