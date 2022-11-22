Read full article on original website
Ambulance Company Settles Allegations of Billing Medicare for Unnecessary, Non-Emergency Ambulance Transportation
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – – HealthOne Critical Care Transport Service, Inc. d/b/a MedicOne Medical Response (“MedicOne”) of Marion, Illinois, has agreed to pay $302,124.37 in a civil settlement agreement resolving allegations the company improperly billed Medicare for scheduled, non- emergency ambulance transportation. According to the U.S. Attorney’s...
Forensic Falcons Advance Speakers to Every Final Round to Win at Prairie State
HARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College’s Forensic Falcons were named team champions last weekend at the Prairie State “Showdown in the Heights” Speech Tournament in Chicago Heights, Illinois. The Falcons earned top school honors and several individual awards at the event, which featured entries in public address, interpretation, and limited preparation. Eleven schools competed at Prairie State.
‘A Hometown Christmas’ Set for Saturday in Benton
BENTON – The City of Benton is hosting “A Hometown Christmas” celebration Saturday on the Benton Square from 5 to 7 p.m. The city is partnering with the Benton Area Volunteers and Benton/West City Area Chamber of Commerce to bring back the annual event. “A Hometown Christmas”...
