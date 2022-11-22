ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Singapore is turning to tech to keep tabs on its trees

For a city known around the world as a bustling hub of commerce and trade, one of the most striking things about Singapore is just how green it is. Despite open space being at a premium, nature is a vital part of the island nation's psyche, with citizens flocking to parks, beaches and gardens in their down time, and in a city where the future is constantly being reinvented, what better way to make sure its greenry persists than via smart technology?
The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet region does something unprecedented

In North East Paldea, there’s a section of forest on an elevated plateau that’s been eluding me for hours now. Despite my attempts at exploration, I simply can’t find a way to get there. After half an hour of tentatively riding around the region below, I’m close to giving up. It’s then that I realize I’ve been a colossal idiot: the sentient motorcycle I’ve been using to travel around the place can glide.

