Read full article on original website
Related
LIVE: Ecuador, Senegal Play for Their World Cup Lives
It’s highly unlikely there’s room for both sides in the World Cup knockout stage, making this effectively a play-in to the last 16. Follow along here.
Pitch invader with rainbow flag interrupts World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay
The World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader waving a rainbow flag on the field at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday.
England and Wales are no longer majority Christian, census data show
England and Wales are no longer majority Christian, and are slightly less White than a decade ago, newly released 2021 census data show.
TechRadar
How Singapore is turning to tech to keep tabs on its trees
For a city known around the world as a bustling hub of commerce and trade, one of the most striking things about Singapore is just how green it is. Despite open space being at a premium, nature is a vital part of the island nation's psyche, with citizens flocking to parks, beaches and gardens in their down time, and in a city where the future is constantly being reinvented, what better way to make sure its greenry persists than via smart technology?
TechRadar
The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet region does something unprecedented
In North East Paldea, there’s a section of forest on an elevated plateau that’s been eluding me for hours now. Despite my attempts at exploration, I simply can’t find a way to get there. After half an hour of tentatively riding around the region below, I’m close to giving up. It’s then that I realize I’ve been a colossal idiot: the sentient motorcycle I’ve been using to travel around the place can glide.
Comments / 0