Germany stays alive, Spain nears knockouts after 1-1 tie
Spain took another step toward advancing in the 2022 World Cup thanks to a second-half goal by Alvaro Morata, but Germany kept itself alive with a late goal to tie 1-1.
Germany cling on to World Cup hopes and expose Spain’s flaws with battling draw
A draw that might just show why a burgeoning Spain will fall short of winning this World Cup, and prevent Germany from falling out of it. It’s that fine a line, from an enthralling 1-1 draw. Hansi Flick’s side need much more than that in their next game against Costa Rica, and also a favour off Spain against Japan, but they should feel considerable relief here. They have survived. They have persevered. It is remarkable to think that these sides went into this World Cup as equals, and that this game ended level. Spain were so much the better...
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
Violence ran riot in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco's 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup.
Rishi Sunak to set out pragmatic approach to Russia and China
Prime minister to make first major foreign policy speech, favouring a long-term, pragmatic attitude to Moscow and Beijing
