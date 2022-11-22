Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Five people died in the shooting at the Club Q, ColoradoNewsing the StatesColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Father of Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Talks About His Child
KKTV
Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub owner thanks Army veteran who helped stop shootings: 'Can't wait to give you a big hug'
HED: Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub owner thanks Army veteran who helped stop shootings: ‘Can't wait to give you a big hug’SU. The owner of the Colorado Springs, Colo., LGBTQ nightclub where five people were killed and 17 others injured in a mass shooting over the weekend has not yet been able to thank the U.S. Army veteran for helping subdue the gunman in person.
Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
9News
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
coloradosun.com
How the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs unfolded, told through the eyes of survivors
Peering into the computer screen at his security desk, Jeremiah Griffith mistook the gunman entering Club Q for a bounty hunter. A few minutes before midnight, Griffith watched the man pull up in a tan SUV. He stepped out wearing tactical gear and carrying what looked like a gun, then took about five strides to reach the front door of the nightclub. Griffith moved to leave his office next to the front door to confront him.
Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
LGBTQ+ bar owner in Pueblo discusses the long-term effects of the mass shooting at Clubq
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Downtown Bar in downtown Pueblo is a well-known all-inclusive bar. Displayed all across their walls are Pride flags that show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, Keith Avery, is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and he believes that it's important to make all people feel welcome in the bar.
FOX21News.com
Springs Behavioral Health expert talks about coping with trauma after Club Q shooting
(SPONSORED) — Colorado Springs is coping with tragedy after the shooting at Club Q that left five people dead and several injured. Christine Khan, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at Springs Behavioral Health, gave her insight into how people in our community are feeling right now. She also spoke about how, when, and where to get professional help.
Washington Examiner
Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting
Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Sadly, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the shooting made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
cpr.org
WATCH: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting suspect appears in court
Who we lost in the shooting | Vigils in Colorado | Where to find resources and how to help. Four days after allegedly opening fire, killing five and wounding many more, the Club Q shooting suspect appeared virtually in El Paso County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The suspect has...
A Drag Queen Reportedly Helped Stop The Colorado Nightclub Shooter & She Used Her Heels
A drag queen is being hailed as one of the heroes who helped stop a mass shooting at a 2SLGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Officials praised several bystanders on Monday for stepping in to stop the attacker, who opened fire late Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and another 17 were injured in the attack, which ended with the gunman's arrest.
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
midutahradio.com
LDS Church Says Colorado Shooter “Not Active,” Condemns Violence
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is condemning a rush to judgment following new information revealed about a mass shooting suspect in Colorado. The Church says alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich was not an active member of the faith when the deadly shooting happened Saturday in Colorado Springs. Though Aldrich was listed on Church rolls, a spokesman says he has not associated with members of the faith in some time. The spokesman said it was troubling that so many people criticized the Mormon faith following the shooting. The Church also condemned the violence in Colorado Springs and offered prayers of support for the victims and their families.
KKTV
Navy identifies Club Q victim, someone with the same name police credit with stopping the gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As KKTV 11 News works to learn more about the victims in the Club Q shooting along with highlighting the heroic actions of several people, the U.S. Navy is confirming one of the people injured is a sailor. “Information Systems Technician Second Class Thomas James...
KRDO
Poor Richard’s promises to stay inclusive and supportive while looking back on a divisive anti-gay past in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Other safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs are now working to overcome and heal from the Club Q shooting, focusing on community rather than division. The owner of Poor Richard's downtown says what's getting them through this is grieving together, in a place that was not always so welcoming to their community.
Paes 164 painting mural to honor Club Q victims
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A local artist is painting a mural in Old Colorado City to honor the victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q that happened late Saturday night, Nov. 19. “I know art doesn’t really, it’s not going to really solve any problems,” said Paes 164. “But again, you know we just want […]
coloradosun.com
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested alleged Club Q shooter in 2021, has never initiated a red flag gun seizure
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has never used Colorado’s 2019 red flag law to ask a judge to temporarily order the seizure of firearms from a person deemed a significant risk to themselves or others. That includes last year, when it arrested the accused Club Q shooter...
Police investigate shots fired on Delta Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a […]
First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the shooting at Club Q, many first responders are receiving support for their mental health. Many Colorado Springs firefighters were at Club Q and a big part of the response that night. A lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), Bryan Ebmeyer says that there can be a The post First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support appeared first on KRDO.
CBS News
