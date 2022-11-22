ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub owner thanks Army veteran who helped stop shootings: 'Can't wait to give you a big hug'

HED: Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub owner thanks Army veteran who helped stop shootings: ‘Can't wait to give you a big hug’SU. The owner of the Colorado Springs, Colo., LGBTQ nightclub where five people were killed and 17 others injured in a mass shooting over the weekend has not yet been able to thank the U.S. Army veteran for helping subdue the gunman in person.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

How the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs unfolded, told through the eyes of survivors

Peering into the computer screen at his security desk, Jeremiah Griffith mistook the gunman entering Club Q for a bounty hunter. A few minutes before midnight, Griffith watched the man pull up in a tan SUV. He stepped out wearing tactical gear and carrying what looked like a gun, then took about five strides to reach the front door of the nightclub. Griffith moved to leave his office next to the front door to confront him.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Springs Behavioral Health expert talks about coping with trauma after Club Q shooting

(SPONSORED) — Colorado Springs is coping with tragedy after the shooting at Club Q that left five people dead and several injured. Christine Khan, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at Springs Behavioral Health, gave her insight into how people in our community are feeling right now. She also spoke about how, when, and where to get professional help.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting

Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Sadly, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the shooting made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Narcity USA

A Drag Queen Reportedly Helped Stop The Colorado Nightclub Shooter & She Used Her Heels

A drag queen is being hailed as one of the heroes who helped stop a mass shooting at a 2SLGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Officials praised several bystanders on Monday for stepping in to stop the attacker, who opened fire late Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and another 17 were injured in the attack, which ended with the gunman's arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
midutahradio.com

LDS Church Says Colorado Shooter “Not Active,” Condemns Violence

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is condemning a rush to judgment following new information revealed about a mass shooting suspect in Colorado. The Church says alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich was not an active member of the faith when the deadly shooting happened Saturday in Colorado Springs. Though Aldrich was listed on Church rolls, a spokesman says he has not associated with members of the faith in some time. The spokesman said it was troubling that so many people criticized the Mormon faith following the shooting. The Church also condemned the violence in Colorado Springs and offered prayers of support for the victims and their families.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Poor Richard’s promises to stay inclusive and supportive while looking back on a divisive anti-gay past in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Other safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs are now working to overcome and heal from the Club Q shooting, focusing on community rather than division. The owner of Poor Richard's downtown says what's getting them through this is grieving together, in a place that was not always so welcoming to their community.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Paes 164 painting mural to honor Club Q victims

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A local artist is painting a mural in Old Colorado City to honor the victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q that happened late Saturday night, Nov. 19. “I know art doesn’t really, it’s not going to really solve any problems,” said Paes 164. “But again, you know we just want […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate shots fired on Delta Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the shooting at Club Q, many first responders are receiving support for their mental health. Many Colorado Springs firefighters were at Club Q and a big part of the response that night. A lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), Bryan Ebmeyer says that there can be a The post First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
