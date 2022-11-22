Read full article on original website
At $2,900, Is This 2001 Mercedes CLK 430 a Black Friday Bargain?
Today is supposedly the bargain-hunter’s biggest day of the year and since we don’t want to be left out, our Nice Price or No Dice contender is a Mercedes that’s going for practically peanuts. Let’s see if that actually is a bargain, or if it’s just plain nuts.
Tesla Shareholders Want a Stock Buyback After Years of Gains Are Wiped Out
Tesla investors want Elon Musk to do something about the company’s quickly dipping stock prices, President Joe Biden is “directly” involved with negotiations to avoid a railroad strike, and Nissan is looking to ease customers and dealers into the EV future. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
This Tiny Aquatic Robot Is Faster Than an America’s Cup Yacht
I’m a big fan of tiny robots. There’s just something incredible about these microscopic machines that could one day be used to carry out all manner of important tasks. And so far, 2022 has proven to be a big year for these small creations as scientists have developed the world’s smallest remote control robot and one of the fastest tiny robots of all time. Now, we’re moving into the ocean for a tiny aquatic robot that is faster than an America’s Cup racer.
The Ford E-Tourneo Custom Is the EV Minivan We Deserve
The Ford E-Tourneo Custom is headed for release in Europe next summer, as Ford’s EV strategy marches on abroad and leaves the U.S. lagging behind. The EV minivan is based on the E-Transit Custom, which is no longer going to be a commercial model exclusively, or wild concept, but will be sold as passenger van with a number of drivetrain options, including a plug-in hybrid.
Chevy's Holiday TV Commercial Is Great Because It Doesn't Try to Sell You a Car
When car companies try to do super-sentimental ads, it typically comes off as cringe at best. But this holiday ad from Chevrolet seemingly doesn’t attempt to sell any cars at all, and as a result, it’s pretty great. In the ad, a Black woman and her beloved 1957...
What Car Defied Your Expectations?
Things don’t really seem to surprise us any more. At least, not the way they used to — the way they did when you were a kid, and the whole world was big and alien. Now we have the internet, with reviews and spec sheets galore, and it sucks a lot of the mystery and wonder out of things. With cars, and their easily-compared numbers for horsepower, torque, and weight, the problem is even worse.
The 2023 Genesis GV60 AWD Performance Is a Quirky, Luxurious Video-Game Car
If I have one huge complaint about electric cars and their increasing popularity, it’s that the American charging infrastructure could be a lot better and more reliable. If I have two complaints, it’s that plus the fact that most EVs are too normal. I want more weirdness in my life, but I don’t want that weirdness to affect functionality. Genesis must be reading my dream journal because the GV60 is all-electric and delightfully strange.
Why Are Highway Signs Green?
Highway signs are a ubiquitous part of America’s infrastructure iconography. The U.S. highway shields are probably the most well-known mass-produced piece of aluminum in the country. However, the countless green signs that dot every thoroughfare are a subtle staple for millions of journeys, from daily commutes to holiday road trips. These provide all the information necessary for navigating the system, such as the upcoming exits and the mileage to further flung destinations. Also, the design of these signs has largely been the same since the creation of the Interstate Highway System. Yet, why was green chosen as the official color?
Brazil Brings Back Mask Mandate on All Flights
International commercial air travel was a significant factor in the rapid spread of COVID-19 in early 2020. Understandably, most national governments responded by requiring the passenger aviation industry to adopt masking requirements. As attention to COVID has waned (and unruly anti-mask passengers caused havoc), many nations have gotten rid of their mask requirements in planes and airports. However, with a seasonal COVID surge upon us, Brazil is re-instating its mask mandate for air travelers.
DeSoto Firelite, Mercedes C63 AMG, Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Who doesn’t love a deal? Who doesn’t want a deal? It’s Black Friday, after all — there are certain things we expect from our capitalist society’s holiest of days. We want discounts and doorbusters. Consumerism! We love it!. Here on Dopest Cars, I want to...
Every Body-on-Frame SUV You Can Still Buy in 2022, Ranked by Price
Some of the SUVs we often see on U.S. roads, or, less often, on the trails they were meant to traverse, started out as pickup trucks. Or they were otherwise designed similarly at first, with boxy bodies atop a sturdy ladder frame made to take a beating on the trail and towing on the interstate. These body-on-frame SUVs are still around despite some their designs having been streamlined to look more like modern and eminently comfortable unibody vehicles.
Here’s How Coffee-Mad F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Gets His Fix During the Season
Formula 1 drivers are truly athletes at the top of their game. As such, they all follow strict diets, have nutritionists on hand to monitor what they’re eating and make sure that they’re only consuming things that keep them in tip top shape over a race weekend. For Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, this includes coffee. Lots of coffee.
Take an Around-the-World Road Trip From Your Couch with The Last Overland
Now that the holidays are here, many of us are traveling by car to see family. Any road trip that ends in the company of loved ones (and plenty of food) is something worth celebrating. And, really, we’re in love with the road as much as the vehicles that get us there — from the desolate landscape of the American Southwest, to the Pacific Coast Highway, to all three Americas — North, Central, and South.
Sony Snuck a Bunch of BMW E39 M5s into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The world of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is canonically one of the best places for car lovers. Not only because there are new Yugos, but also because of the disproportionately high number of BMW E39 M5 models casually cruising around New York City, being so bold as to street park in the Big Apple though they lack Peter Parker’s and Miles Morales’ “spider-sense.”
This Wooden Boat Restoration Is a Perfect Escape From Your Family on Thanksgiving
Loud and fast cars and motorcycles are great. I love them. So much so that I made a career out of writing about them. However, man cannot live on loud and fast alone, so for the past few years, I’ve been following the reconstruction and restoration of a classic wooden sailing yacht called Tally Ho. It’s been a fascinating and incredibly soothing way to spend a weekend morning, and now I’m sharing it with you.
