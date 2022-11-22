COVID-19 infections expected to increase across Colorado after Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney General Drew Wrigley says that as police chases increase, changes needed in North Dakota sentencing
Nov. 26—GRAND FORKS — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley believes weak sentences are contributing to a rise in police chases, and he says changes are needed to fix it. As a former U.S. attorney and the state's current attorney general, Wrigley has spoken with members of law...
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree
Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
Two Michigan State Police troopers injured in M-66 crash
SHELBY TWP. - Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured when their patrol vehicle was hit from behind early Friday morning on M-66 in Montcalm County. Troopers were assisting with a traffic stop made by Montcalm County Sheriff's Office deputies on M-66 near Colby Road, south of Stanton, when a driver struck the trooper's SUV, state police said in a statement.
Bensalem teen sent Instagram video asking for help after killing teen girl, 13: court documents
Bensalem police have charged a 16-year-old from the township with murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl at his home, then asked an acquaintance to help him dispose of the body. Joshua "Ash" Cooper, 16, is charged as an adult with homicide, possession of an instrument of a crime...
