The asymmetric RSA keys you use with tools such as GnuPG and SSH are very important for accessing information. The loss of a key makes access to encrypted data nearly impossible. Problems created by remote servers without access can also be serious, so it's important to back up the keys and keep them safe. Using paper to store key backups isn't the method that immediately comes to mind. However, it is one of the safest ways.

1 DAY AGO