makeuseof.com
7 Fixes to Try When Waterfox Is Not Loading Webpages on Windows
Waterfox is a popular open-source browser for Windows. But like any other browser, it has its own share of flaws. Many users have reported that Waterfox fails to load webpages on Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Microsoft OneDrive on Ubuntu
If you've moved from Windows to a Linux operating system, there is a good chance you have used Microsoft OneDrive. It's built into Windows 10 and 11, which means a good chunk of your personal files have been synced there.
makeuseof.com
Unable to Install the Microsoft PC Manager on Windows? Try These 7 Fixes
Microsoft PC Manager is a maintenance app that lets you optimize your system performance. It offers superfast malware removal, a one-click speed boost, and a full computer security check. At the time of writing, the app is in open beta. Therefore, it's very common to face issues with it.
makeuseof.com
How to Generate Your Own GnuPG Key
GPG is software that is generally seen as difficult to use because it was used by typically tech-savvy people in the past. However, in recent years, especially when privacy concerns are on the rise, GPG has become an easy-to-use piece of software for computer users of all levels. It's even easier now to create your own GPG key.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Check Your Wi-Fi Connection Strength on Windows
Can you imagine doing all that you do today, both while you work and while you're enjoying leisure time, without a Wi-Fi connection? Wi-Fi is our lifeline which connects you to everything that matters—family and friends, work, entertainment, shopping, and more—all with a few clicks.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Open With Menu to Windows 11’s Context Menu
Windows 11's context menu has an Open with submenu that lists programs to select for opening files. However, that submenu isn't very flexible since you can't configure it.
makeuseof.com
How to Back Up and Print Your GnuPG Key to Paper
The asymmetric RSA keys you use with tools such as GnuPG and SSH are very important for accessing information. The loss of a key makes access to encrypted data nearly impossible. Problems created by remote servers without access can also be serious, so it's important to back up the keys and keep them safe. Using paper to store key backups isn't the method that immediately comes to mind. However, it is one of the safest ways.
makeuseof.com
5 Annoying Android Problems and How to Deal With Them
Android is one of the most exciting mobile operating systems you can find. It checks the right boxes in most of the areas you'd expect a good operating system to deliver on. Unfortunately, like any technology you can think of, Android is not flawless.
makeuseof.com
Is Windows 11 Stuck in Airplane Mode? Here's How to Fix It
The airplane mode in Windows 11 works similarly to your smartphone. You turn it on, and it turns off your Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity to put you in offline mode. However, what if you get stuck in Airplane mode? Your wireless communication devices, including Bluetooth peripherals and Wi-Fi, will stop working.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Consider Using DuckDuckGo as Your Search Engine
Thinking of switching one search engine for another, but can't decide which one to use? Consider DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine that guarantees anonymity. While...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Duplicate Responses in Microsoft Forms
Microsoft Forms share some similarities with Google Forms. One of them is that a respondent can submit the form multiple times. If you want to eliminate bias and prevent replication, this must be avoided.
makeuseof.com
How to Show the Minimum or Maximum Processor State in the Power Options Menu on Windows
Have you ever tried to tweak the minimum and maximum processor states on your Windows PC, only to find them hidden? Or perhaps you want to hide the options to prevent others from tampering with them?
makeuseof.com
Feren OS vs. Zorin OS: Which of These Ubuntu Based Distros Is Best?
When you think Linux, Ubuntu is the first thing that comes to mind. While Ubuntu on its own is as excellent as it gets, it continues to host other distributions, each vying for the top spot. Feren and Zorin OS are Linux variants, each drawing power from the ever-famous Ubuntu.
makeuseof.com
How to Open and Read Comics in Windows 11
Comics, much like their bigger book brothers, are available in both paper and digital forms. Unfortunately, Windows 11 doesn't have any kind of comic book reader app installed on it by default.
makeuseof.com
Form-Grabbing Malware: A Silent Threat to Your Online Security
Form-grabbing malware silently infects thousands of computers daily, often without the user noticing it. If you are not paying attention, this kind of malware can snatch your sensitive data and grant access to your computer to other malicious hackers, who can use it to spam you or steal more of your information.
makeuseof.com
Keysfan Annual Lowest Price on Black Friday! Lifetime Windows 10 Starts from $6.12
Windows has a strong reputation for being an expensive operating system, but this doesn't have to be the case. Keysfan makes Windows 10, along with other Microsoft software, more affordable than ever before, especially during the company's Black Friday promotion.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Your Fingerprint Scanner With PAM on Linux
The fingerprint is one of the most common entries for authorization. The use of biometric data for authorization confirms the physical existence of individuals by using an element that is relatively inseparable from them.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Mac Stuck on the Apple Logo? Here Are 7 Fixes to Try
One of the more common problems long-time Mac users might have faced once or twice is a stuck booting screen. It can be frustrating, especially when you urgently need to get into your Mac. It's one problem that seems to crop up at the worst possible time.
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Mouse Scroll Wheel Jumping Up and Down
Is your mouse scroll wheel always jumping up and down and making it hard to control the cursor when you scroll? An ill-fitting scroll wheel can easily ruin your gaming experience (or work productivity). Most often, the mouse encoder causes your mouse scroll to be unstable and jumpy. In some cases, the scroll wheel itself is to blame.
