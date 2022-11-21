Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
USMNT earns point, and some massive respect, in 0-0 draw with England at World Cup | Opinion
AL KHOR, Qatar -- No one is going to give the U.S. men a spot among the world's elite. They have to earn it, and the only way they do that is by proving they can play with the best. That's exactly what they did Friday night, outplaying mighty England,...
Marconews.com
How Gregg Berhalter outwitted Gareth Southgate in USMNT's World Cup draw vs. England
AL KHOR, Qatar — While they've cooled things off for a while as they compete head-to-head at the World Cup, Gregg Berhalter and Gareth Southgate have developed a friendship in recent years, sharing ideas and fellowship as they implement youth-driven overhauls of their respective national teams. "I've enjoyed my...
Marconews.com
Saturday World Cup recap: Argentina escapes elimination with win over Mexico; France moves to Round of 16 with brace from Mbappé
It's time to start looking ahead to the FIFA World Cup knockout round. Australia began Day 7 with a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in Group D play. The Aussies earned three points and sit squarely in second place. Poland continued their strong play with a big 2-0 victory over Saudi...
Marconews.com
US men's national team's Weston McKennie: It sucks we couldn't score against England
Weston McKennie was proud of the U.S. men's national soccer team's display in a 0-0 draw against England on Friday, but admitted it "sucks" that his team was unable to find a winner. The USMNT controlled much of the game against vaunted opposition, going toe to toe with a team...
Marconews.com
The first team eliminated from the 2022 World Cup is … Qatar
The World Cup isn't over for Qatar, but as far as their obligations on the field, they'll definitely only get one more game. The hosts are the first team to be mathematically eliminated at the World Cup, with no path that leads them out of Group A. Friday's 1-1 draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador leaves them with an impossible task.
Argentina left with one great question after Lionel Messi’s latest answer
It was over two hours after full-time when Lionel Messi finally emerged from the Lusail Stadium dressing room, his face a very different picture than the last time he exited the same ground. There was only, in his own words, “a great joy”. Messi stopped to talk to everyone, carrying that excitement that comes when a great relief settles in. There had also been a release.In the moments after Messi let fly for that exquisite strike to beat Mexico, he had evidently let go. He could be seen wiping away tears after a moment of communion with the Argentine...
