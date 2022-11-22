Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Only 2 spots left at CS:GO’s BLAST Premier World Final
The team list for the $1 million CS:GO tournament in December BLAST Premier World Final is nearly finalized after G2 and Heroic punched their tickets to the competition today following their matches at BLAST Premier Fall Final. The two remaining spots in the BLAST Premier World Final will be filled...
dotesports.com
C9 signs NA newcomer to LCS roster, overhauls Challengers lineup for 2023
Even though the team’s 2022 World Championship run came to an abrupt end this past October, Cloud9’s League of Legends division saw enough potential in the roster’s growth that it will run back a majority of the team for next year. In an announcement video, the team’s...
dotesports.com
Twistzz details why mechanics aren’t as relevant in pro CS:GO anymore
Twistzz, one of the most mechanically gifted CS:GO players, thinks there’s almost no difference in terms of skill between the best players in the world and those who have still yet to reach the highest echelons. “At the end of the day, Counter-Strike is about aiming,” Twistzz said in...
dotesports.com
Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player
North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources. Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.
dotesports.com
How to do ropz’s overpowered silent drop on CS:GO’s Mirage
FaZe Clan star ropz, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, has mastered how to drop silently when playing as a terrorist near the A Ramp on Mirage. Usually, the terrorist holding a CT push on A Ramp waits up there and only drops with the usage of a Flashbang, but ropz has learned how to drop without making any noise. The Estonian used this play with great success against OG at the BLAST Premier Fall Final and was rewarded with a free kill against Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, who had no clue ropz had dropped from the high ground near A Ramp.
dotesports.com
Live Gen.G LCK roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
Coming into the 2022 season, Gen.G had put together one of the most explosive rosters of recent years. Its goal was to go big and pick up the best talents to aim for the League of Legends World Championship. The organization revamped the lineup around its star ADC player Ruler,...
dotesports.com
CS:GO veteran claims former org owes suNny ‘at least’ $100,000
Switzerland-based esports organization TITANS allegedly owes money to at least two of its former CS:GO players, former ENCE rifler Miikka “suNny” Kemppi and Czech AWPer Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný, thousands of dollars, according to oskar. The TITANS project came to an end...
dotesports.com
Blacklist International builds SEA Filipino super team for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
It’s only been a week since Blacklist International acquired a DPC slot in SEA, and the organization just announced an All-Star Dota 2 lineup to fill it today. Blacklist will be represented by an all-Filipino roster consisting of Marc “Raven” Fausto, Karl “Karl” Baldovino, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Timothy “TIMS” Randrup, and Nico “eyyou” Barcelon.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses round out 2023 LCS roster with two All-Pro pick-ups from 100 Thieves
After weeks of speculation and reported roster moves, League of Legends free agency is officially in full swing for the LCS. With that comes North American organizations officially signing and locking in their rosters for the 2023 season. First up is one of the brightest teams in the LCS to date, Evil Geniuses.
dotesports.com
A Worlds-winning head coach is struggling to find a new team after capturing the Summoner’s Cup
It’s only been a few weeks since League of Legends fans watched DRX hoist the Summoner’s Cup after one of the most exciting miracle runs in World Championship history. But even after such a historic title, the team’s head coach is struggling to find a new team for 2023.
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans
We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
dotesports.com
Golden Guardians’ 2023 LCS roster headlined by tenured League veterans, incoming Korean mid laner
Golden Guardians officially introduced its full League of Legends roster for the 2023 season today and it features a slew of veterans from across the LCS and regions beyond. The roster is made up of several returning players, including top laner Licorice and AD carry Stixxay. Beyond them, the team will also bring back support player Huhi after a multi-year absence. Huhi played a pivotal role in Golden Guardians’ most successful season back in 2020. He and Stixxay played together on CLG (although Huhi played in the mid lane back then), and they helped bring that team to the finals of the Mid-Season invitational.
dotesports.com
FlameZ just pulled off the most epic CS:GO play of 2022, but it was buried in his team’s 0-2 loss
OG lost 0-2 to Ninjas in Pyjamas today at BLAST Premier Fall Final and were knocked out of the $425,000 CS:GO event, but their star rifler Shahar “flameZ” Shushan made a highlight that fans will not forget so quickly. The Israeli youngster was run-boosted with the help of...
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses confirm new all-star South American Dota 2 roster signing for DPC 2023 season
Just under a month of speculation, partial confirmations, and insider reports have finally been laid to rest as Evil Geniuses officially announce the signing of a new all-star South American Dota 2 roster ahead of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit season. As previously reported, this roster is made up of...
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life continues offseason shopping spree with additions of 2 defending League world champions
Hanwha Life Esports is continuing its crusade through the LCK’s free agent pool by swiping two League of Legends world champions in Kingen and Zeka out from under DRX, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Kingen and Zeka were two extraordinarily important pieces for DRX at...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations
Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
'That's save of the tournament!': Twitter goes wild as Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny makes INCREDIBLE double save to deny Saudi Arabia from the spot... but was he off the line when the penalty was taken?
Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a stunning double save from a Saudi Arabia penalty to keep his Poland side ahead at the break, having gone 1-0 up not long before. Salem Aldawsari's stuttering run-up resulted in a penalty that was easily saved by the Juventus goalkeeper low to his right-hand side, before charging out to close down the rebound.
dotesports.com
One-two punches: MAD Lions signs Carzzy and Chasy ahead of 2023 LEC season
MAD Lions signed Carzzy as its new AD carry and Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon as its new top laner today, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship winter split. The signings, however, still depend on Riot Games’ approval. Carzzy is making his comeback to the team...
dotesports.com
The final piece: Hylissang joins MAD Lions ahead of LEC 2023 season
MAD Lions confirmed Hylissang as its new support today ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship Winter Split. The announcement came shortly after Fnatic’s goodbye to the player who accompanied them since 2018, but rumors surrounding his possible arrival to MAD Lions started with a report from Alejandro Gomis earlier this month.
dotesports.com
VALORANT player creates list of everything wrong with the game—and it’s hard to disagree
VALORANT arrived on the FPS scene as the Counter-Strike killer in 2020. But now it’s going through all the issues that CS:GO has had over its lifetime. This stage of its lifespan is a long and arduous period to deal with. Despite being one of the most viewed FPS titles in the genre, hosting million-dollar tournaments, and boasting millions of viewers in the later stages of these events, Reddit thinks it’s time to finally give it the chance at being a “staple FPS” title.
