ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Red Sox Acquire Versatile Infielder In Trade With Pirates

The Boston Red Sox made their first real move of the offseason Wednesday by signing a relief pitcher, but they weren’t done there. The Red Sox also pulled off a trade later in the day, acquiring infielder Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo. The 26-year-old Park was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor

The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
WASHINGTON STATE
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Happy Thanksgiving!

One of the pieces of the combined no-hitter and one of the very few lefties in the bullpen, Joely Rodríguez is moving on to Boston after signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox. The Mets are still seen as the favorites to sign Jacob deGrom, especially now since...
BOSTON, NY
Camden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: A quiet holiday week

Major League Baseball teams sure do take their time before diving into free agency, don’t they? In other leagues, deals are getting announced almost the second the window opens. It happens in the NBA and the NFL. In professional soccer there will be deals agreed to even sooner than that. But in baseball, it’s a slow burn.
BALTIMORE, MD
InsideHook

Gobble Gambles: Expert NFL Picks for Thanksgiving Day

This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our expert NFL picks for Thanksgiving Day. You’ve got places to go, people to see and...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy