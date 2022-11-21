ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stthomas.edu

Jason King: From Lacrosse Player to Head Coach

Participation in club sports at the University at St. Thomas is at an all-time high, with nearly 500 students involved this academic year. Among the 16 club sports, men’s lacrosse is considered one of the nation’s best, having captured a record six Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) titles from 2009-19.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Frogtown's 5th grade football team enjoying success, invitation to nationals

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A big moment for some fifth grade football players in St. Paul: They've been asked to go to nationals in Florida.WCCO went out to watch the St. Paul Frogtown football team in action. They started practicing in April, but the season got off to a rocky start.It's a good thing this team knows how to adjust. "This was the first year that capital city football didn't exist and that's the St. Paul parks and rec league," coach David Jones said.So, the team traveled to the suburbs and kept playing - and played well. So well, in fact,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul youth football team heading to nationals with help of WCCO viewers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – WCCO told you Monday about The Boys of Frogtown -- a St. Paul football team trying to go to nationals. And their story really seems to have hit many of you right in the heart.The boys needed to raise $8,000 to get to nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moments after our story aired, the donations poured in.Our viewers helped them raise more than twice their goal: $17,000.WCCO spoke Tuesday with Coach David Jones."I can't even put it in words how grateful and thankful I am," Jones said. "The opportunity to have the interview, the opportunity to just get these kids to see something else in life. A lot of them come from homes that are struggling and just to give them something positive."Coach Jones also has a message to our generous viewers."Thank you, I appreciate you guys. You don't know what this means to our program, to our city, to everyone who's been grinding to make this happen. It's unreal."The boys are now looking for an indoor field so they can get ready for the big game. They leave on Dec. 14. We'll keep tracking their journey.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Students Pursue Next Big Idea

Anderson Student Center was bustling with entrepreneurial creativity Nov. 18 as University of St. Thomas students pitched their business ideas to judges at the Fowler Business Concept Challenge. Students competed for more than $88,000 in scholarships with ideas ranging from face scanning technology for EMTs to an app helping Hispanic Americans obtain financial literacy.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. It was produced in collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For many Somali families in Minnesota, the barriers to homeownership have long [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy