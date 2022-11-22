Read full article on original website
maniman
2d ago
these wimpy men that gotta take the complete cowards way.how bad for kids.good lord guys,off yourself,stop with the murder.
wtaq.com
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
Adams Co. authorities searching for runaway teen not seen in nearly 2 weeks
ADAMS, Wis. — Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public’s help with finding a runaway teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks. Fifteen-year-old Braelynn Mueller was last seen Nov. 10 around 3:30 p.m. at Adams-Friendship High School, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Mueller is believed to be somewhere...
wizmnews.com
Man arrested for attempted homicide, after 58-year-old found stabbed in Tomah
One arrested after an alleged stabbing in Tomah early on Thanksgiving. According to Tomah police, they were dispatched to the 700 block of Lisa Square around 1:30 a.m., where they found a 58-year-old “semiconcious,” who had suffered a “significant stab/puncture wound to his upper torso.”. After what...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
onfocus.news
A Closer Look at The Eleanore Robert’s Murder
Jerome Lippert Shares Insight into Wood County Case. Submitted to OnFocus – Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 is the 38th anniversary of the brutal murder of 73 year-old Eleanore Roberts in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County. Less than a month earlier on Nov. 2, 2022, in Branch Two Wood County Court a guilty verdict was finally rendered in that Cold Case. John A. Sarver was convicted of this heinous crime, and he will be sentenced on Jan. 23,2023.
BREAKING: Tomah Police respond to a stabbing early Thursday morning
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A man was stabbed in Tomah early Thursday morning. Tomah Police Department arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest. First responders took the victim to Tomah Health. He is in stable condition. Tomah Police arrested 43-year-old Dennis J. Balaban. He is being accused of...
WEAU-TV 13
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
onfocus.news
GoFundMe Established for Marshfield Murder Victim’s Family
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – An online fundraiser has been established for the Wright Family. Melissa Wright was murdered earlier this week by her ex-husband, who then took his own life. The Melissa Wright Memorial Fund can be found here. The fundraiser text reads:. “Our deepest sympathies are with the...
cwbradio.com
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point ‘trots’ into Thanksgiving
Originally overseen by Portage County CAN as a way to kick off the holiday season with physical activity, the event is now being operated by Festival Foods. The run, comprised of a five- or two-mile run, or a two-mile walk, was held on Thanksgiving morning. For the first time, the...
Everest Metro Police log for Nov. 18-22
A fatal crash, a child welfare investigation, an assault and a warrant arrest are among the Everest Metro Police calls for Nov. 18-22, 2022.
WSAW
Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by First Presbyterian Church, has been providing and serving meals to those in need in Wausau for 53 years. Today, more than 500 homemade meals were given out to anyone in the community who needed a holiday dinner today, with around 200 served in person, something they have not been able to do in the past couple of years.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
95.5 FM WIFC
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Hazel
This goofy snow loving wild child is Hazel! She is a lab/ pit mix and would love a active home to call her own! She is great with people and loves to play and has been around other dogs and did well. She is going to need to meet any new dog that she might live with. She is going to need a home that is cat free. Hazel is about 3 years old and can’t wait to find a family to have lots of fun snowy adventures with!
Advocacy group objects to Marathon County supervisors’ attempt to align with religious organization
A nonprofit advocating the principle of separation of state and church has strongly objected to attempts by some Marathon County supervisors to “replace secular public health care with a religiously oriented crisis pregnancy center”. Issuing a press statement on Tuesday, the Freedom From Religion Foundation said the proposal...
Wausau man facing terror charges a no-show in court, warrant issued
A Wausau man facing terror charges failed to show for a scheduled plea hearing Friday, prompting a judge to issue a bench warrant and forfeit his bond. John M. Erickson, 39, faces five charges of terrorist threats in a case filed in June 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The official charges accuse Erickson of threatening to cause the death or bodily harm of his victims, “causing panic and fear.”
