This goofy snow loving wild child is Hazel! She is a lab/ pit mix and would love a active home to call her own! She is great with people and loves to play and has been around other dogs and did well. She is going to need to meet any new dog that she might live with. She is going to need a home that is cat free. Hazel is about 3 years old and can’t wait to find a family to have lots of fun snowy adventures with!

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO