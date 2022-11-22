Read full article on original website
Best sniping loadout and class setup in Warzone 2
Battle royale games and snipers go hand-in-hand, and sniping in Warzone 2 is not any different. That said, optimizing your battle royale gameplay with the best sniper loadout will oftentimes make the difference between winning and losing. You’re going to want to keep your distance and pick enemies off from...
Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations
Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player
North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources. Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.
VALORANT player creates list of everything wrong with the game—and it’s hard to disagree
VALORANT arrived on the FPS scene as the Counter-Strike killer in 2020. But now it’s going through all the issues that CS:GO has had over its lifetime. This stage of its lifespan is a long and arduous period to deal with. Despite being one of the most viewed FPS titles in the genre, hosting million-dollar tournaments, and boasting millions of viewers in the later stages of these events, Reddit thinks it’s time to finally give it the chance at being a “staple FPS” title.
Overwatch 2 Twitch drops: How to get weapon charms and souvenirs
In continuing with the tradition started by the first Overwatch, Overwatch 2 allows players to earn free rewards via Twitch drops. Generally, these items are in-game cosmetics that are rewarded for watching a certain amount of hours of gameplay, either of the Overwatch League or of any streamer who has the Overwatch category selected. Past rewards have included skins, sprays, and more.
Sneaky and friends get lost in a sea of Phantom Lancer illusions in Dota 2
Some heroes in Dota 2 can be incredibly difficult to kill, especially during the late game. Though former League of Legends pro Sneaky has been learning the ins and outs of Dota over the past weeks, he hadn’t witnessed the might of Phantom Lancer (PL)—the doppelganger master—until yesterday.
League of Legends for dummies
League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA for short, released in Oct. 2009. Inspired by Dota and the custom maps from Warcraft III, League started with only 40 champions, a humble map of Summoner’s Rift, a handful of items, and a bunch of game mechanics that needed polishing. Over the years, League evolved into one of the most popular games that now has over 150 million active players.
CoD fans are debating if one of the franchise’s most quickly forgotten games needs a sequel
There’s a collection of players on the verge of rioting, begging for a sequel to a beloved Call of Duty title. No, not anything from the Modern Warfare franchise, don’t be ridiculous. Another Black Ops or a World at War sequel? Of course not. The title you were...
Auto heal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced several new mechanics to Nintendo’s long-running franchise while retaining some fan-favorite mechanics from previous Pokémon titles. Alongside Picnics, Terastalling, and others, auto heal is another new mechanic many long-time Pokémon fans may be unfamiliar with. Auto heal is meant to...
How to do ropz’s overpowered silent drop on CS:GO’s Mirage
FaZe Clan star ropz, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, has mastered how to drop silently when playing as a terrorist near the A Ramp on Mirage. Usually, the terrorist holding a CT push on A Ramp waits up there and only drops with the usage of a Flashbang, but ropz has learned how to drop without making any noise. The Estonian used this play with great success against OG at the BLAST Premier Fall Final and was rewarded with a free kill against Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, who had no clue ropz had dropped from the high ground near A Ramp.
Hanwha Life continues offseason shopping spree with additions of 2 defending League world champions
Hanwha Life Esports is continuing its crusade through the LCK’s free agent pool by swiping two League of Legends world champions in Kingen and Zeka out from under DRX, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Kingen and Zeka were two extraordinarily important pieces for DRX at...
The best Overwatch 2 maps for Widowmaker
While Overwatch 2 maps generally aren’t designed with one singular hero in mind, there are maps that make more sense with some heroes than with others. For example, maps that have lots of high ledges and viewpoints are good for long-range and sniper heroes, while maps with tight corridors and sharp corners work well for area of effect heroes like Junkrat. When choosing your team composition before a match, it’s important to take the map into consideration.
‘There is no skill gap in this game’: Dr Disrespect rescinds Warzone 2 praise
Warzone 2 is the follow-up to Call of Duty’s popular entry into the battle royale genre. The recently released game has earned both the admiration and ire of countless Call of Duty and FPS content creators—and one of its harshest critics is Dr Disrespect. Surprisingly, the Two-Time’s first...
How to catch Lunala in Pokémon Go
The Astral Eclipse event brings Cosmic Pokémon to the center of Pokémon Go. That includes several species related to the sun, the moon, or dreams, like Clefairy and Munna. But most importantly, this is when Pokémon Sun and Moon mascots Solgaleo, the Sunne Pokémon, and Lunala, the Moone Pokémon, are making their debut in the mobile game.
Where are the 2022 League world champions playing next year?
After winning the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and completing one of the greatest Cinderella runs in the history of esports, the entire DRX roster elected to enter free agency on Nov. 22. Whether it was Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s redemption arc, Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s precise shot-calling, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon’s...
How to get the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Combat Pack for free on PlayStation
The free Call of Duty content for PlayStation players is continuing to roll in, this time in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In spite of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, the CoD publisher’s existing contract with PlayStation means that PS5 and PS4 players will continue to get exclusive CoD content for the time being.
Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?
Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.
FPS streamers pile on the payload: Timmy and Summit1g face off in $25K Overwatch 2 showdown
After Overwatch 2 fans are finished celebrating Thanksgiving this year, they’ll be able to relax and nurse their food babies the next day while they watch two FPS Twitch streamers and their teams face off in a fierce battle in a new tournament with a $25,000 prize on Nov. 25.
Here’s the 2023 VCT Game Changers EMEA circuit format, explained
Just a few days after the first VCT Game Changers Championship ended on Nov. 24, Riot Games made various changes to the EMEA VALORANT circuit for marginalized genders. New opportunities for everyone in the ecosystem will be provided to give all players an ideal pathway to pro play. The Game...
How to progress the Rising Tide quest in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event
Destiny 2 released a community event at the tail end of Season of Plunder. The event ties into the seasonal story and into the events of the Eliksni in the Tower that took place during last year’s Season of the Splicer, and players can finally help the Eliksni get settled in the Last City.
