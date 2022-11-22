ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Golf a family legacy for Emporia’s Eckerts

The Emporia High School girls golf team capped off the best season in program history with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament last month. The Lady Spartans also won the Centennial League as a team for the first time ever. This was a season that nobody involved...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Local veteran enjoys trip of a lifetime

Madison veteran Randy Rice recently experienced an unforgettable trip during the 20th annual Honor Flight sponsored by SCC (Southern Coffey County). And not only was it a trip of a lifetime for Randy but was even more special because he got to experience it with his grandson, Reeston Cox. Reeston...
MADISON, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford

An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

John Thomas (Tom) Jenkins

John Thomas (Tom) Jenkins, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Emporia, KS. Tom was born on January 27, 1950, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the son of Norman S. and Margie L. (Bowman) Jenkins. Tom worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline and retired after more than 40 years of service. On December 23, 1973, he married Connie S. Hamm in Greensburg, KS.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Investigation continues into damaging Emporia fire

A week after fire heavily damaged an Emporia home, the investigation continues into how the fire started. Fire left the walls standing at 410 Rural but destroyed most of what was inside the home on Nov. 17. The fire also melted siding on the house immediately to the north before it was put out.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Shopping for raincoats could be wise

Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County back in orange COVID-19 zone

Lyon County is back in the top level for coronavirus cases, with Chase County joining it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's new map posted Wednesday shows Lyon County had 40 new cases between November 11-18. Chase County had three new cases.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Shoe Dept. Encore celebrates Emporia opening

Emporia's newest retail store is now open to the public. Shoe Dept. Encore opened Wednesday in the Emporia Pavilions at 2632 W. 24th Ave. The store joins 1,100 locations around the country, according to district manager Mike Zwiener. "We're a family-owned operation that started in 1915," he said. "It's the...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck

DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County. According to the KHP crash logs, just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, a Dodge Grand Caravan with two occupants was travelling north on Kansas Highway 256. A 2016 Ford Taurus with three occupants was travelling west on U.S. Highway 56.
MARION COUNTY, KS
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: 62 new cases reported in Lyon County Wednesday

After a very slight increase last week, Lyon County’s latest COVID-19 data report saw cases return to more moderate levels that have been rather commonplace through the fall. Wednesday Lyon County Public Health reported 62 new cases, significantly higher than the 10 new cases reported last week. Wednesday’s report...
Emporia gazette.com

Married educators share life teaching, raising children in Emporia Public Schools

Educators have had lasting impacts on everyone’s lives. Whether it be an elementary school teacher who spurred a lifelong love of science, reading or math; a college professor who helped you land your dream job or a guardian who took the time to ensure you never fell behind, teachers have incredible reach in the lives of students.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Iowa man hurt in turnpike wreck

A crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Thursday injured an 88-year-old man from Iowa. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Scott Sanders of Cedar Rapids was riding in a car heading south. It went off the highway around 2:20 p.m. and hit the center barrier about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Roudine Ames Thomsen

Roudine Ames Thomsen passed away November 21, 2022 at Newman Regional Health. She was born November 9, 1929, in rural Madison, Kansas. The daughter of Roud and Eva (Hemphill) Ames. Roudine attended Madison High School and graduated in 1946 at the age of 16. She attended summer school at Emporia State Teacher College for 8 weeks and began teaching school at Summit rural school where she had attended her grade school years. Her grandparents and parents had also attended school there.
LAMONT, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized

One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
LYON COUNTY, KS

