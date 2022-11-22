Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Golf a family legacy for Emporia’s Eckerts
The Emporia High School girls golf team capped off the best season in program history with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament last month. The Lady Spartans also won the Centennial League as a team for the first time ever. This was a season that nobody involved...
Emporia gazette.com
Local veteran enjoys trip of a lifetime
Madison veteran Randy Rice recently experienced an unforgettable trip during the 20th annual Honor Flight sponsored by SCC (Southern Coffey County). And not only was it a trip of a lifetime for Randy but was even more special because he got to experience it with his grandson, Reeston Cox. Reeston...
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
Emporia gazette.com
John Thomas (Tom) Jenkins
John Thomas (Tom) Jenkins, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Emporia, KS. Tom was born on January 27, 1950, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the son of Norman S. and Margie L. (Bowman) Jenkins. Tom worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline and retired after more than 40 years of service. On December 23, 1973, he married Connie S. Hamm in Greensburg, KS.
KVOE
Investigation continues into damaging Emporia fire
A week after fire heavily damaged an Emporia home, the investigation continues into how the fire started. Fire left the walls standing at 410 Rural but destroyed most of what was inside the home on Nov. 17. The fire also melted siding on the house immediately to the north before it was put out.
Emporia gazette.com
Shopping for raincoats could be wise
Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County back in orange COVID-19 zone
Lyon County is back in the top level for coronavirus cases, with Chase County joining it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's new map posted Wednesday shows Lyon County had 40 new cases between November 11-18. Chase County had three new cases.
Emporia gazette.com
Shoe Dept. Encore celebrates Emporia opening
Emporia's newest retail store is now open to the public. Shoe Dept. Encore opened Wednesday in the Emporia Pavilions at 2632 W. 24th Ave. The store joins 1,100 locations around the country, according to district manager Mike Zwiener. "We're a family-owned operation that started in 1915," he said. "It's the...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck
DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Friday at Four (a.m.) marks start of shopping rush
The good old days of Thanksgiving shutdowns and “Black Friday” early openings are making a comeback. “It's amazing how everything changed,” Heather Siebert with Flinthills Mall said Wednesday.
WIBW
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Timmy Hovestadt loves video games, but the 11-year-old would much rather be on the move. “He’s very active,” his dad, Timm Hovestadt, said. “He’s always wanting to do something, always running around playing, whether it’s playing catch outside or just riding his bike.”
WIBW
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County. According to the KHP crash logs, just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, a Dodge Grand Caravan with two occupants was travelling north on Kansas Highway 256. A 2016 Ford Taurus with three occupants was travelling west on U.S. Highway 56.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: 62 new cases reported in Lyon County Wednesday
After a very slight increase last week, Lyon County’s latest COVID-19 data report saw cases return to more moderate levels that have been rather commonplace through the fall. Wednesday Lyon County Public Health reported 62 new cases, significantly higher than the 10 new cases reported last week. Wednesday’s report...
Emporia gazette.com
Married educators share life teaching, raising children in Emporia Public Schools
Educators have had lasting impacts on everyone’s lives. Whether it be an elementary school teacher who spurred a lifelong love of science, reading or math; a college professor who helped you land your dream job or a guardian who took the time to ensure you never fell behind, teachers have incredible reach in the lives of students.
Emporia gazette.com
Putting faith into action: Emporia Church of Christ fills bellies, hearts during annual community meal
Faith, fellowship, and a whole lot of turkey warmed bellies and hearts during Emporia Church of Christ’s annual community Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Pastor Neil Taylor said a steady crowd started showing up early to the church, located at 12th Avenue and Neosho Street, prompting volunteers to open the doors a little earlier than expected.
Emporia gazette.com
Iowa man hurt in turnpike wreck
A crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Thursday injured an 88-year-old man from Iowa. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Scott Sanders of Cedar Rapids was riding in a car heading south. It went off the highway around 2:20 p.m. and hit the center barrier about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
Emporia gazette.com
Roudine Ames Thomsen
Roudine Ames Thomsen passed away November 21, 2022 at Newman Regional Health. She was born November 9, 1929, in rural Madison, Kansas. The daughter of Roud and Eva (Hemphill) Ames. Roudine attended Madison High School and graduated in 1946 at the age of 16. She attended summer school at Emporia State Teacher College for 8 weeks and began teaching school at Summit rural school where she had attended her grade school years. Her grandparents and parents had also attended school there.
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
