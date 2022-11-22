ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

State investigating fire at Killearn Country Club

Gadsden County family represented key to new home after Hurricane Michael. Leon Co. swears in new commissioners and elects new leadership. Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S. vs. Wales game. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools

VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
VALDOSTA, GA
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

DeSantis and Warren head to trial next week

Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime

Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

