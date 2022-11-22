Read full article on original website
Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
fox13news.com
Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended state attorney prepares to fight for job at trial next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August. As the two prepare for trial, federal...
WCTV
State investigating fire at Killearn Country Club
Gadsden County family represented key to new home after Hurricane Michael. Leon Co. swears in new commissioners and elects new leadership. Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S. vs. Wales game. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to...
valdostatoday.com
Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools
VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.
WCTV
Tallahassee couple host Thanksgiving meal in American Legion feeding over 800
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over 800 people making their way to the American Legion Thursday afternoon for a thanksgiving meal put on by a Tallahassee couple. Its been a family tradition passed down for 30 years by the Ghazvini family giving anyone a chance to have a Thanksgiving meal. Over...
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
Tallahassee, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Robert F Munroe football team will have a game with North Florida Christian School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Suwannee High School football team will have a game with Florida State University School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
fox13news.com
Salvation Army of Tallahassee serving hundreds for Thanksgiving
Volunteers helped serve Thanksgiving meals to 400 people in the community on Wednesday. The idea is to allow everyone to sit down at a table together and enjoy each other's company.
Thomasville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The Roswell High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00.
Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime
Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
wfxl.com
Police: Brooks County man struck propane tanks while driving intoxicated in Valdosta
A Brooks County man has been arrested for drugs and driving under the influence in Valdosta. According to VPD, on Monday, November 21, shortly after 5:00 a.m., officers responded to Circle K located in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road. Police say that a citizen called to report that a...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in armed robbery spree, including three Tuesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Orlando man is under arrest, accused of six armed robberies across Tallahassee in a week, including three on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Keshawn Robinson, 21, just before 11 p.m. at a hotel in the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway. Investigators say just a few hours...
WCTV
FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
YAHOO!
Police arrest man in connection with string of armed robberies, 3 occurring in the same night
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred within the last 10 days — with three happening Tuesday night. Keshawn Robinson, 21, faces six counts of robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and petit theft, according to TPD.
Feed 100 provides meals for those in need in Quincy
The group Feed 100 was in Quincy earlier Thursday. Those free meals were handed out at Crawford Street in Quincy.
