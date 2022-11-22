VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results. The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.

