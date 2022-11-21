Read full article on original website
Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals
Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
Grand Junction Names Favorite Natural Colorado Landmarks
It pretty much goes without saying that one of the things Colorado is most famous for, if not the one thing that it's most famous for, is its natural landmarks. Throughout our beautiful state, we have some of the most stunning mountains in the world, some of the best hiking trails around, some of the coolest state parks, and one of the best music venues on the planet which started out as a natural landmark itself.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap
What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
Rustic Colorado Artist’s Cabin is the Ultimate Place to Recharge
For travelers wanting to escape life's daily hustle and bustle, a rustic artist's cabin deep in the woods of Colorado is the perfect place to go. Recharge at this Enchanting Artist's Cabin in the Woods. Book a Stay at this Secluded A-Frame.
The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area. We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Colorado has a Unique ‘Sweaty’ Art Show You Can Check Out
The days are gone when an art show is guaranteed to just be some traditional paintings of landscapes hanging in a gallery. Of course, one of the key elements to art in itself is creativity, and an art show in Colorado is definitely that. The art exhibit is currently up...
12 Great Colorado Restaurants with Cheap Eats In Grand Junction
When you need to grab a bite to eat without spending a lot, where can you go in Grand Junction? Can you still find a hot lunch for $10 or less? What about lunch for $3 or $4?. Bring on the cheap eats. We'll get you started below with 12 great local options that have some delicious breakfast and lunch options for less than you might expect.
Enjoy the Comforts of Home at Colorado’s Rustic Treesort
Several treehouses scattered throughout Colorado allow adventurous travelers to take their journeys to new heights, but a treesort in Elizabeth elevates things to a whole new level. Peep Colorado's Unique Treesort. Escape to the Wilderness While Staying in these Two Colorado Treehouses. Campers who stay in these treehouses have full...
What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?
Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway
Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
Local Authorities Continue Search For Missing Grand Junction Woman
The search continues for a woman who was reported missing last week in Grand Junction. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate 70-year-old Melissa Gonzalez, of Grand Junction, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 15. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert in connection with her disappearance.
Colorado’s Coors ‘Yellowstone’ Contest Will Have You Living Like a Dutton
It's arguably the biggest TV show to come along in years, "Yellowstone." Not many Americans can know the life of a ranch owner, or ranch hand, or cowboy, but you can sure give a shot. Win this contest, and you'll be living the "good life" for a while in Montana...
Denver TikToker in Search for the Best Breakfast Burritos in CO
Living in Colorado, this has been a topic of discussion among friends and family everywhere in the state. Blah blah blah has the best breakfast burritos in Colorado. Yeah right. My favorite restaurant has the best breakfast burritos. Hands down. At some point, we all agree to disagree. Some like...
Colorado Restaurants that Grand Junction Says are Worth the Drive
Have you ever been on a road trip and stumbled upon an amazing Colorado restaurant that you had never heard of? It's like your tummy just won a tiny food lotto jackpot, especially if you know you'll be back through that area. It's time for something we like to call...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Car Warm Up Unattended in Colorado?
Winter's chill has arrived in Colorado, and the temptation will soon be to head outside and start your car to let it warm up. Should you do this? Not in you plan on going back inside. There is an important law to remember in our state that says you need...
How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?
The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
